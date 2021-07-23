What is the start time for UFC Fight Night: Sandhagen vs. Dillashaw (July 24, 2021)?

The UFC is set to host another stacked Fight Night card this Saturday, July 24, 2021, at UFC Apex arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, headlined by T.J. Dillashaw and Cory Sandhagen.

Former two-time UFC bantamweight champion T.J. Dillashaw is making a return to the octagon at UFC Vegas 32 after two years of suspension. He tested positive for EPO two years ago after losing to Henry Cejudo in a first-round TKO at UFC Fight Night 143.

Dillashaw is aiming to regain the 135-pounds belt once again, but for now, he is ready to fight the top-five UFC bantamweights to make his way to the top. His first step towards the goal is to go through no.2-ranked contender Cory Sandhagen.

UFC Fight Night: Sandhagen vs. Dillashaw - Timings

Here are the timings for UFC Vegas 32 for the United States, the United Kingdom, and India. It is important to note that due to the time difference between the countries, the event might cross over to Sunday early morning in certain locations.

United States

UFC Vegas 32 preliminary card will start in the United States at 4 pm ET/ 1 pm PT, followed by the main card from 7 pm ET/ 4 pm PT on Saturday, July 24, 2021.

United Kingdom

The UK audience can watch UFC Vegas 32 preliminary card from 9 pm BST on Saturday, July 24, followed by the main card from 12 pm midnight BST.

India

In India, it will be Sunday, July 25, 2021 by the time UFC Vegas 32 prelims kick in. The preliminary card will start in India at 1:30 am IST on Sunday, followed by the main card at 4:30 am IST.

UFC Vegas 32 - Full Fight Card

Following are all the fighters competing on the preliminary and main card of UFC Fight Night: Sandhagen vs. Dillashaw on July 24, 2021.

Main Card

Cory Sandhagen vs. T. J. Dillashaw (Men's bantamweight) - Main Event

Kyler Phillips vs. Raulian Paiva (Men's bantamweight)

Darren Elkins vs. Darrick Minner (Men's featherweight)

Miranda Maverick vs. Maycee Barber (Women's flyweight)

Adrian Yanez vs. Randy Costa (Men's bantamweight)

Preliminary Card

Punahele Soriano vs. Brendan Allen (Men's middleweight)

Nassourdine Imavov vs. Ian Heinisch (Men's middleweight)

Mickey Gall vs. Jordan Williams (Men's welterweight)

Julio Arce vs. Andre Ewell (Men's bantamweight)

Sijara Eubanks vs. Elise Reed (Women's flyweight)

Diana Belbita vs. Hannah Goldy (Women's strawweight)

Watch UFC president Dana White's preview of the event below:

