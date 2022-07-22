What is the start time of UFC London weigh-ins?

UFC London 2022: Blaydes vs. Aspinall is scheduled to be held on July 23 in the O2 Arena in London. The ceremonial weigh-ins for the event will be held on July 22 at 5 PM BST in the O2.

The event is free and open to the public. The gates for the event will open at 3 PM BST. UFC fans around the globe can watch the weigh-ins live via ufc.com or through the promotion's Facebook, YouTube or Twitch channels.

The weigh-ins will feature all the UFC athletes who are fighting this weekend. A pre-fight presser for UFC 280 will also be held on the same day before the weigh-ins.

The UFC London fight card is headlined by a heavyweight clash between the No. 4. ranked contender Curtis Blaydes and No.6 Tom Aspinall.

Curtis Blaydes is riding on an impressive two-fight winning streak. The American's last two wins came against Chris Daukaus and Jairzinho Rozenstruik at UFC on ESPN 33 and UFC 266 respectively.

Tom Aspinall is currently on an eight-fight win streak and hasn't tasted defeat in the UFC. In his most recent outing inside the octagon, the Englishman secured a first-round submission victory against No.7 ranked contender Alexander Volkov.

Standout fights at UFC London 2022

UFC London 2022 will feature many fan favorites and veterans of the sport. Let's take a look at some of the stand-out fights scheduled to take place at the O2 this weekend.

The charismatic Paddy Pimblett will take on Jordan Leavitt on the main card. Pimblett has two wins in the UFC, both finishes within the first round.

In his latest fight at UFC Fight Night 204 the Englishman finished Rodrigo Vargas in the first via a rear-naked choke. 'The Baddy' holds a pro-MMA record of 18-3.

Watch Paddy Pimblett talk about his upcoming UFC London fight below:

Dexerto @Dexerto "I'm going to tea-bag him like it's Modern Warfare 2"



Paddy Pimblett vows to tea-bag his opponent Jordan Leavitt who said he will twerk after defeating the Welshman



"I'm going to tea-bag him like it's Modern Warfare 2"Paddy Pimblett vows to tea-bag his opponent Jordan Leavitt who said he will twerk after defeating the Welshmanhttps://t.co/FnCAYHBRU0

'The Monkey King' is currently on a two-fight win streak. In his last two bouts, Leavitt clinched wins against Trey Ogden and Matt Sayles at UFC on ESPN 34 and UFC Fight Night 199 respectively.The 27-year-old American boasts a pro-MMA record of 10-1.

Another attraction on the London card is the return of legendary light heavyweight Alexander Gustafsson. The former three-time title challenger will be taking on Nikita Krylov.

The 35-year-old Swedish native is stepping inside the octagon for the first time since his July 2020 first-round submission loss to Fabricio Werdum. The fighter hasn't tasted victory in almost five years. 'The Mauler' is currently on a three-fight losing streak. Gustafsson holds a pro-MMA record of 18-7.

The Swede's foe, Nikita Krylov, is also on a two-fight losing streak. In his last fight, the Ukrainian was finished by Paul Craig via a triangle choke in the very first round. He holds a pro-MMA record of 27-9.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far