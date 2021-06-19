What time does the Anderson Silva vs Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. boxing match start?

The much-awaited bout between boxing legend Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. and UFC middleweight legend Anderson Silva is finally happening. It will be Silva's first fight since leaving the UFC, and it will also be his third professional boxing fight.

Silva is fighting Julio on the 19th of June in Guadalajara, Mexico. They are fighting in the main event of a huge card, which features eleven other fights. Interestingly, Julio's father is also fighting against Hector Camacho Jr. in a legacy fight.

The event is expected to begin at 9PM ET/ 6PM PT. However, fans can expect a delay of about four hours between the main event and the start of the main card. Hence, the fight between Anderson Silva and Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. should take place at around 1AM ET/ 10PM PT in the United States.

For UK audiences, the event will start at 2am BST and the main event is likely to go down at around 6am BST. The card starts at 6:30am IST for Indian fans and they can expect to see Anderson Silva fight Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. at approximately 10:30am IST.

Silva has a 1-1 record in boxing and last competed in a boxing match in 2005. However, things are different this time as his much-awaited return will be against a man who has won fifty-two professional boxing fights.

The legendary boxer missed weight for the bout and forfeited a hundred thousand dollars of his prize money to Silva.

Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. misses weight, forfeits $100K to Anderson Silva https://t.co/aSGNg0yJe2 — Marc Raimondi (@marc_raimondi) June 18, 2021

Anderson Silva and his winless run in the final days of his UFC career

The fight comes after Anderson Silva lost seven of his last nine fights in the UFC before leaving the organization. Silva's last fight was against Uriah Hall, where he showed glimpses of his dominant self when he was in his prime. However, Hall got the win, knocking the Brazilian legend out in the fourth round after a flurry of strikes.

'The Spider' was already on a two-fight losing streak with losses against current UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya and Jared Cannonier. His last win was against Derek Brunson in February 2017.

Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. is a really tough opponent to beat, and if Anderson Silva beats him, his stock will exponentially rise in the world of boxing.

Anderson Silva vs Julio Cesar Chavez Jr tomorrow. Who you got? Order on @FiteTV: https://t.co/PsJ1JZ3LZ6 — Chael Sonnen (@ChaelSonnen) June 18, 2021

Edited by Jack Cunningham