What time are the UFC 264 weigh-ins?

The official weigh-ins for UFC 264 will begin at 11:50 AM ET/ 8:50 AM PT on July 9, 2021. In the UK, the weigh-ins will begin streaming at 4:30 PM BST. For the people living in India, the weigh-ins will start at 9 PM IST.

The ceremonial weigh-ins are scheduled for 7 pm ET/ 4 pm PT. The doors for the weigh-ins will open at 6 PM ET/ 3 PM PT. In the UK, the event will stream at 12:00 AM BST on Saturday, July 10. Indian fans can enjoy the ceremonial weigh-ins at 4:30 AM IST on Saturday.

Conor McGregor tries to kick Dustin Poirier at the UFC 264 press conference

An intense UFC 264 press conference got even more heated when Conor McGregor tried to kick Dustin Poirier during the face-off.

In an interview later with Brett Okamoto, Poirier shared his thoughts on the Irishman's attempt to kick him.

"Dana [White] said he got knee'd in the stomach. The shot hit him. That's cute, man. Have fun. I'm gonna be doing the real kicking on Saturday night." Dustin Poirier said.

UFC 264 will have five fights on the main card

UFC 264 will take place on July 10 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The main card for the event will be headlined by a lightweight showdown between Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier. The two fighters will be facing off for the third time as the Irishman won the first fight at UFC 178, and Poirier emerged victorious in the second fight at UFC 257.

The co-main event of UFC 264 will be a welterweight bout between Stephen Thompson and Gilbert Burns.

A heavyweight scrap between Tai Tuivasa and Greg Hardy will also take place on the main card of the event.

UFC bantamweight Irene Aldana will take on Yana Kunitskaya in a three-round fight.

The main card for UFC 264 will open with a bantamweight bout between Sean O'Malley and Kris Moutinho. Moutinho will be making his debut at UFC 264.

