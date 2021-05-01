What time is the UFC Fight Tonight (May 1, 2021)?

UFC is hosting another exemplary card this Saturday, 1st May 2021, at the UFC Apex facility in Las Vegas, Nevada.

After successfully executing UFC 261 pay-per-view in front of more than 15,000 fans last weekend, the promotion is back in Las Vegas with a Light Heavyweight bout as the headliner.

The No.3 ranked Light Heavyweight Dominick Reyes is going up against Jiri Prochazka in the main event of UFC Vegas 25.

Both fighters successfully made weight at Friday's official weigh-ins ahead of the event and faced off respectably without any incident.

The main event fight is going to play an important part in determining the next contender for the 205 lbs division title. Dominick Reyes has already been there twice, having challenged Jon Jones first and then Jan Blachowicz for the Light Heavyweight belt.

However, this would be the first time the former RIZIN champion, Jiri Prochazka, could find himself in the mix for the title. Prochazka has fought in UFC just once, compared to Reyes who has competed eight times in the promotion.

The co-main event of the card will see Featherweights Cub Swanson and Giga Chikadze against each other.

UFC Fight Night: Reyes vs. Prochazka - Timings

Here are the timings for UFC Fight Night: Reyes vs. Prochazka or UFC Vegas 25 for the United States of America, the United Kingdom, and India.

USA

The Fight Night will take place in Las Vegas, Nevada, as a result of which, viewers from the United States will be able to watch the event at a reasonable time.

The preliminary card of UFC Vegas 25 begins in the US on May 1, 2021, Saturday at 7 PM ET/ 4 PM PT, followed by the main card from 10 PM ET/ 7 PM PT.

UK

Audience from the United Kingdom can tune into their respective viewing platforms at 12 AM BST (midnight) on Sunday, May 2, 2021, for the preliminary card of UFC Vegas 25, followed by the main card at 3 AM BST.

India

Due to the time difference with the United States, it will be Sunday, May 2, 2021, in India before the UFC Vegas 25 fight card begins.

The preliminary card of the Fight Night will start at 4:30 AM IST, followed by the main card at 7:30 AM IST.