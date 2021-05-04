What if UFC fighters were 'Star Wars' characters?

A long time ago in a UFC galaxy far, far away....

Originally used as an advertisement in The London Evening News to congratulate Margaret Thatcher on her appointment as Prime Minister of the UK in 1979, May 4th has been known as "Star Wars Day" for many years now.

Film poster of the day: 'Star Wars' (1977, George Lucas) #MayThe4thBeWithYou pic.twitter.com/EDNLErOshY — Lost In Film (@LostInFilm) May 4, 2021

May the fourth be with you (and also with you). The date is now a pun based on the popular Star Wars catchphrase "May the force be with you."

"Boredom has reached an all new high."



🍌 @ForrestGriffin was endless entertainment on Season 1 of TUF. #ReturnOfTUF pic.twitter.com/yIdDEhjq1X — UFC (@ufc) May 3, 2021

Like Star Wars, the UFC is its own epic franchise full of heroes, villains and fanboys alike. Let’s imagine if UFC fighters were Star Wars characters.

Israel Adesanya - Obi-Wan Kenobi

Obi-Wan Kenobi and UFC's Israel Adesanya

Your eyes can deceive you, do not trust them [Obi-Wan Kenobi]

Few UFC fighters have what it takes to be a true jedi master, but you could certainly make a strong case for Israel Adesanya. Considered by many as the best striker in MMA, Adesanya has won all nine of his UFC middleweight fights since he signed in 2018.

No stranger to a fictional universe, the Nigerian-born fighter is a huge fan of anime cartoons. His nickname, "The Last Stylebender," is inspired by his favorite animated TV series, "Avatar: The Last Airbender."

Unsuccessful in his ambitious move up to light heavyweight earlier this year, he will need to use the force in his rematch with Marvin Vettori at UFC 263 this June - only then will we see the return of the Jedi.

Tony Ferguson - Yoda

Yoda and UFC's Tony Ferguson

Great warrior, wars not make one great. [Yoda]

Having lost two UFC wars in the octagon last year, Tony Ferguson truly knows the meaning of Yoda’s cryptic advice. ‘El Cucuy’ is now on a two-fight losing streak as he prepares to fight Beneil Dariush at UFC 262 in under two weeks.

Unorthodox in style and choice of words, Ferguson has a lot in common with humanoid alien Yoda. The little green grandmaster of the Jedi order likes to jumble sentences into often confusing motivational questions - which wouldn’t look out of place as an ‘El Cucuy’ Instagram post.

If Dariush proves victorious at UFC 262 just remember: Happens to every guy sometimes this does.

Conor McGregor - Jar Jar Binks

Jar Jar Binks and UFC's Conor McGregor

Yousa should follow me now, okeeday? [Jar Jar Binks]

Initially introduced in The Phantom Menace, Jar Jar Binks was intended to provide some much-needed comic relief. You could argue that Conor McGregor has made a name for himself on pure comedy alone, and his early UFC career contained some hilarious moments.

Unfortunately good intentions are often not enough. Now universally hated by Star Wars fans, Binks is the biggest flaw in the epic franchise. This is perhaps comparable with ‘The Notorious's’ credibility in the eyes of some UFC fans. While McGregor was charming in his own way, that charm seems to have worn off. Of course the Irishman is a world-famous superstar, but his recent UFC performances look a bit like Jar Jar Binks’ diction - all over the place.

At least Binks doesn’t have his own whiskey - although who wouldn’t want a Proper Jar?