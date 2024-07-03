When Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov candidly discussed strategy to ensure Khabib abstains from establishing physical contact with his wife before fights

MMA superstar Khabib Nurmagomedov's father Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov had a huge influence on the former's life. Abdulmanap was an integral part of 'The Eagle's MMA training while growing up and played a crucial role in the former UFC champion's success inside the octagon.

'The Eagle's father was once asked about his thoughts on a fighter having physical contact with their romantic partner in the lead-up to a fight. He responded by sharing that he had a strategy in place to avoid such a scenario.

Nurmagomedov stated that he always attempted to send the former UFC champion away to America a minimum of five weeks before a fight. This was done in order for the UFC athlete to avoid having physical contact with his wife.

Trending

"A very subtle question. I try to send him to the training camp 45 days before competition to America, away from here... Minimum five weeks."

Check out Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov's comments below:

Khabib Nurmagomedov competed in his last fight following Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov's demise

In April 2020, Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov contracted COVID-19 after undergoing heart surgery. Nurmagomedov's condition worsened over time and he passed away on July 3, 2020.

A few months after the incident, Khabib Nurmagomedov locked horns with Justin Gaethje for the lightweight belt at UFC 254. The event took place on October 24 at the du Forum on Yas Island, Abu Dhabi.

'The Eagle' outclassed his opponent that night and finished him with a triangle choke in the second round.

In his post-fight octagon interview, the Dagestani announced his retirement from the sport. Nurmagomedov added that he had promised her mother not to continue fighting without his father Abdulmanap by his side. He said:

"Today, I wanna say, it was my last fight. Ain't no way I'm gonna come here without my father. It was first time after what happened with my father when UFC called me about Justin, I talked with my mother for three days. She don't [want me to go] fight without my father but I promise her, it's gonna be my last fight. And if I give my word, I have to follow this. It was my last fight here."

Check out Khabib Nurmagomedov's post-fight octagon interview below:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback