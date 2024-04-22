When Alex Pereira earned rare praise from Ryan Garcia for his signature left hook - "He's just a destroyer"

Back in 2023, before Alex Pereira rose to become the undisputed UFC light heavyweight champion, he garnered unexpected praise from boxing sensation Ryan Garcia.

During an appearance on Logan Paul's Impaulsive'podcast, Garcia acknowledged the unique power Pereira possessed, particularly highlighting their shared throwing technique for the left hook. He said in the episode:

"You know what's crazy, though? I've never seen somebody throw a hook like me but Pereira does throw a hook like me. He throws it where you don't really use your legs so much... I mean that guy, he's scary. I don't even think I would wanna be near this man. He's just a destroyer.”

Check out Ryan Garcia's comments below (42:43):

Fast forward to April 2024, and Garcia has solidified his status as a destroyer. In a major upset, Garcia defeated previously undefeated WBC super lightweight champion Devin Haney via a majority decision.

Haney was overwhelmed by Garcia's speed and power throughout the fight at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn. 'KingRy' landed a heavy blow in the opening round, setting the tone for the entire fight.

Throughout the contest, Garcia peppered Haney with powerful punches, ultimately dropping the champion three times and leaving him wobbled on multiple occasions.

Check out the fight highlights below (via DAZN YouTube):

Teddy Atlas weighs in on Ryan Garcia's upset win over Devin Haney

Hall of Fame boxing trainer Teddy Atlas weighed in on Ryan Garcia's surprising win over Devin Haney in their April 20 grudge match. Garcia, who faced criticism for his social media behavior and missing weight, upset the odds with a dominant performance.

Atlas believes Garcia's pre-fight antics, which some deemed distractions, might have played a role in his victory. He suggested on social media that Haney underestimated Garcia, leading to lapses in focus. Atlas pointed out that Garcia's explosiveness in certain rounds caught Haney off guard, who deviated from his usual tactical approach.

Atlas wrote:

''No, I don’t think it was all an act, but I do think in a way Ryan needed the craziness to get to the ring—and once there—he was bigger, faster, and stronger. Crazy thing in crazy night is Garcia only fought in certain rds. and spots. And that actually served him. It made Haney get false sense security & caught by surprise at times. Haney’s approach not what it usually is. Walked in, no jab, looking for big shots. That’s not him, not his style. To steal term from Floyd, they thought it would be easy money. #GarciaHaney #HaneyGarcia #boxing''

Check out Teddy Atlas' comment below:

Expand Tweet