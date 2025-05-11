When Belal Muhammad called out Conor McGregor, Jake Paul for clout-chasing after Kamaru Usman KO

Despite Belal Muhammad and Kamaru Usman sharing bad blood, stemming from their heated podcast filmed in 2024, there was a time when 'Remember The Name' came to Usman's defence. Following Leon Edwards' iconic head kick knockout win over 'The Nigerian Nightmare' at UFC 278, Conor McGregor and Jake Paul took to X to share their reactions.

McGregor and Paul chose to rub salt into the former welterweight champion's wounds instead of taking the time to console him. 'The Notorious' posted:

"Mi no lika the boi no sleep dem man hahaha tw*t got tw*tted"

Catch Conor McGregor's post below:

'The Problem Child' posted:

"Lollloloollol"

Check out Jake Paul's post below:

During Muhammad's appearance on The Fighter vs. The Writer podcast shortly after UFC 278, he aimed at McGregor and Paul for piling onto Usman following his devastating defeat.

He said:

"When you’re seeing guys like that, even Conor McGregor, you know how it feels to lose in a championship fight. You know how it feels to lose in front of your family. Just seeing Usman’s daughter there and how she broke down. It’s heartbreaking and you know what it takes to get in there if you’re a Conor McGregor. But if you’re Jake Paul, you don’t know what it is to get be in there, you don’t know what it takes to get in there."

Muhammad added:

"These guys that kick the guy when they’re down, it just shows what kind of person they are. They’re just looking for that attention. Conor McGregor’s looking for that attention. Jake Paul’s looking for that attention."

Click here to listen to the full podcast.

Belal Muhammad believes Kamaru Usman is becoming like Conor McGregor

Kamaru Usman is slowly but surely becoming a "podcaster" more than a fighter, according to Belal Muhammad, who recently took a jab at both Usman and Conor McGregor.

The Irishman has not competed since UFC 264 in 2021, where he broke his leg against Dustin Poirier. Meanwhile, 'The Nigerian Nightmare' is riding a three-fight losing streak, with his most recent bout taking place at UFC 294 in 2023.

During a recent interview with MMA Junkie, 'Remember The Name' fired shots at both the former UFC champions, saying:

"[Usman's] had over two years off. He's a podcaster now. He just likes to talk... I think he's kind of like a McGregor, where he misses it. He wants to stay relevant, so whenever there's a big name or big fight coming up, he'll say something and he'll give thoughts.."

Check out Belal Muhammad's comments on Kamaru Usman and Conor McGregor below (13:00):

