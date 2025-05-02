When Canelo Alvarez defended Ryan Garcia after he came under fire for controversial social media antics before Devin Haney fight

Canelo Alvarez once came to Ryan Garcia's defense after he received intense backlash for his controversial actions ahead of his showdown with Devin Haney. In the lead-up to his fight against 'The Dream' last year, Garcia displayed erratic behavior on social media, flooding his feeds with a string of cryptic and concerning messages over several months.
The former WBC interim lightweight champion’s erratic actions led him to promote conspiracy theories, even claiming personal involvement in some. However, things escalated when he posted a disturbing video on Instagram with a cryptic message, creating a hoax that he had been killed.
This incident raised alarms about his mental well-being, attracting intense public scrutiny and fueling speculations about substance abuse.
During an interview with TMZ Sports in April 2024, Canelo, who has had a fluctuating relationship with Garcia, praised the young boxer and voiced his support. The Mexican superstar emphasized that during these challenging times, 'KingRy' deserves empathy rather than judgment:
"He's a good kid, and we don't need to judge him. This is the moment when you need to support your friends, and I know we have had a lot of issues before, but I don't care. I just care about him, and we love that kid. He's a good person. I just think he needs good people around him, that's all... Social media makes everything bigger, for better or for worse. You need to be very careful with social media in a good way because it can be bad or good."
Check out Canelo Alvarez's comments below:
When Ryan Garcia opened up about his bond with Canelo Alvarez
Ryan Garcia parted ways with Canelo Alvarez’s camp in 2022 after growing frustrated over what he perceived as a lack of attention from his head coach, Eddy Reynoso. Feeling sidelined in the lead-up to his bout against Oscar Duarte, Garcia ultimately chose to end his five-year relationship with the esteemed training team.
During an interview with NotiFight (via Marca), 'KingRy' clarified that his relationship with Canelo remains cordial, emphasizing that there's no lingering animosity between him and his former training team:
"I've spoken with Eddy, and it's all settled. I have no hard feelings towards them. I spent a lot of time in that gym and we have very good memories. Sometimes it's sad to think about all the fun times we had, but that's life... I'm very happy for Canelo, and I want him to continue dominating and being the champion I saw every day in the gym. I'm happy for him."