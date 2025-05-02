When Canelo Alvarez defended Ryan Garcia after he came under fire for controversial social media antics before Devin Haney fight

Canelo Alvarez once came to Ryan Garcia's defense after he received intense backlash for his controversial actions ahead of his showdown with Devin Haney. In the lead-up to his fight against 'The Dream' last year, Garcia displayed erratic behavior on social media, flooding his feeds with a string of cryptic and concerning messages over several months.

Ad

The former WBC interim lightweight champion’s erratic actions led him to promote conspiracy theories, even claiming personal involvement in some. However, things escalated when he posted a disturbing video on Instagram with a cryptic message, creating a hoax that he had been killed.

This incident raised alarms about his mental well-being, attracting intense public scrutiny and fueling speculations about substance abuse.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

During an interview with TMZ Sports in April 2024, Canelo, who has had a fluctuating relationship with Garcia, praised the young boxer and voiced his support. The Mexican superstar emphasized that during these challenging times, 'KingRy' deserves empathy rather than judgment:

"He's a good kid, and we don't need to judge him. This is the moment when you need to support your friends, and I know we have had a lot of issues before, but I don't care. I just care about him, and we love that kid. He's a good person. I just think he needs good people around him, that's all... Social media makes everything bigger, for better or for worse. You need to be very careful with social media in a good way because it can be bad or good."

Ad

Check out Canelo Alvarez's comments below:

Ad

When Ryan Garcia opened up about his bond with Canelo Alvarez

Ryan Garcia parted ways with Canelo Alvarez’s camp in 2022 after growing frustrated over what he perceived as a lack of attention from his head coach, Eddy Reynoso. Feeling sidelined in the lead-up to his bout against Oscar Duarte, Garcia ultimately chose to end his five-year relationship with the esteemed training team.

Ad

Ad

During an interview with NotiFight (via Marca), 'KingRy' clarified that his relationship with Canelo remains cordial, emphasizing that there's no lingering animosity between him and his former training team:

"I've spoken with Eddy, and it's all settled. I have no hard feelings towards them. I spent a lot of time in that gym and we have very good memories. Sometimes it's sad to think about all the fun times we had, but that's life... I'm very happy for Canelo, and I want him to continue dominating and being the champion I saw every day in the gym. I'm happy for him."

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Pranav Pandey With over two years at Sportskeeda, Pranav has authored around 2,900 articles, drawing millions of views across a diverse range of topics. While MMA and boxing remain his primary forte, his expertise extends well beyond combat sports. From political analysis to lifestyle trends and other compelling subjects, his work reflects versatility.



His passion for MMA was ignited by iconic moments such as Brock Lesnar’s groundbreaking UFC debut and Conor McGregor’s meteoric rise to superstardom. These events made him understand the unfiltered, gritty essence of competition, drawing him in with their raw authenticity.



Pranav admires fighters like Alex Pereira for their precision and resilience, as well as the inspiring narratives they bring to the sport. His work also emphasizes the importance of fighter safety, with a focus on issues such as weight-cutting regulations.



Pranav prioritizes thorough research and thoughtful writing, ensuring the integrity of every piece. He is committed to unbiased reporting, always considering multiple perspectives to craft insightful, fact-driven narratives that resonate with readers.



Beyond his professional life, Pranav is passionate about following cricket, discovering new terrains, and engaging in meaningful social connections. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.