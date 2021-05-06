When is Canelo Alvarez vs Billy Joe Saunders fight?

Canelo Alvarez and Billy Joe Saunders are set for a boxing showdown on May 8, 2021. The WBA (super), WBO (super), WBC, and The Ring super middleweight titles will be on the line when the two superstars go up against each other.

The much-awaited boxing clash will take place at AT&T Stadium, Texas, U.S, which has a seating capacity of more than 51,000 for boxing matches.

While Saunders hasn't stepped foot inside the boxing ring since December 2020, Alvarez has emerged victorious on two occasions in the past five months. In his last outing, the 30-year-old defeated Avni Yildirim by finishing the Turkish boxer in round four.

Canelo Alvarez and Billy Joe Saunders were expected to fight in May 2020, however, the bout was called off due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It was later revealed that the duo may face each other in September, before Saunders asked for more time to prepare for the fight.

According to William Hill Sportsbook, Alvarez is a -800 favorite heading into the fight, while Saunders is a +550 underdog.

Both fighters took part in a face-off yesterday. Here is the video uploaded on YouTube by Matchroom Boxing:

"It's a little more personal" - Canelo Alvarez on his fight with Billy Joe Saunders

Billy Joe Saunders recently complained about the 20-foot size of the boxing ring for his clash against Canelo Alvarez. Heavyweight kingpin Tyson Fury also chimed in to show his support for the Englishman.

Alvarez, however, didn't seem concerned about Saunders asking the boxing federation to increase the ring size. In an interview with 5 Live Boxing, he said:

"It's always been 20ft and now he wants 24ft. If he wants, I will give him the whole stadium. I don't care. It's a little more personal. He's been talking a lot about me for the last four years. In a couple of days, it will happen and it's a little more personal".

Canelo Alvarez vs Billy Joe Saunders (also tagged as 'Face the Fearless') will be a 12-round contest. The pair of middleweights will collide in the main event of the card that will start at 8 p.m. ET.