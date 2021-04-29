Canelo brother kidnapped: Mexican boxing sensation reveals he negotiated the return of his kidnapped brother

Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez recently revealed that his brother was kidnapped days before his fight against Rocky Fielding in 2018. While Canelo dispatched Fielding with a comfortable third-round stoppage, the Mexican boxing sensation had to fight a harder battle before the fight.

According to Canelo, he took the lead in negotiating the terms of his brother's release, in a process lasting three days. Concerned for the safety of the other members of his family, Canelo Alvarez told Graham Bensinger:

"Over the phone I negotiated all the....I negotiated everything for his release. For three days I negotiated with those A**holes so that they would let him go. Three days. And after I negotiated I was still thinking, imagine if this had been my daughter, my mother, my father. For me it would have been even more difficult."

While Canelo may have shown no signs of turmoil against Rocky Fielding, he certainly had to go through a lot before the fight. Speaking about the ordeal in the lead up to the fight, Canelo further added:

"And on top of that I had to fight on Saturday, and a thousand interviews and everything, no one knew anything. And that's what I'm getting at, everybody thinks, wow, you know, they see me up there and say, 'Wow, it's very easy'. But nothing is easy in this life, everything is difficult."

Canelo doesn't find Mexico safe anymore

The number one pound-for-pound boxer hails from Guardelajara, Mexico, but has established San Diego as his training base in the USA. Opening up about not spending much time in his native country, Canelo said:

"This is why I'm not here in Mexico much anymore, because it's not safe."

Canelo also suspected that the cops were involved in the kidnapping of his brother and hence did not approach them for help. Of moving his family to the United States, Canelo said:

"It's difficult because they have their life here ... they have their life here in Mexico. I can't do it."

Saul Canelo Alvarez is set to return to the ring on May 8 against Billy Joe Saunders where he will look to defend the WBA (Super), WBC and The Ring super middleweight titles.