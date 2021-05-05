Watch: When Tyson Fury said he was going to be trained in MMA by Conor McGregor

Tyson Fury made a WWE appearance in 2019, defeating Braun Strowman at the Crown Jewel event in Saudi Arabia in October. Ahead of his WWE stint, Tyson Fury also revealed that he had decided to train with Conor McGregor for a transition to MMA.

Tyson Fury told Sky Sports Boxing about his planned MMA debut:

"Yeah, I've been talking to Conor McGregor about it and he's been willing to train me and it's gonna be good."

The WBC and Ring Magazine heavyweight champion wasn't bothered by the fact that MMA is a different ballgame altogether. Boasting of the Fury family's legacy in bare knuckle boxing, Tyson Fury said:

"Yeah, but I come from a long line of bare knuckle boxing champions. Getting hurt, getting blood everywhere, nothing new to me. All a part of my heritage. I would love to get in there and smash someone."

'The Gypsy King' also said that McGregor had extended him an invitation to train in Dublin, which is the Irishman's hometown. Tyson Fury further stated:

"He just said anytime you are ready, when you get the time let's go. Come over to Dublin and we'll start training. So, can't wait. Gonna take him up on the offer."

Conor McGregor denied having a conversation with Tyson Fury

Conor McGregor was baffled at Tyson Fury's claims of having a conversation with the UFC star. Ahead of his bout against Donald Cerrone at UFC 246, Conor McGregor told BT Sports:

"It’s exciting. I know Tyson [Fury] has been talking a lot. Tyson keeps saying me and him spoke and said I would train him. I never spoke to Tyson in me life, so I don’t know why he’s saying that. It’s not a bad little story, so I let it roll."

Conor McGregor hailed Fury as the best natural boxer at heavyweight and believed he could make the transition in time:

"Tyson’s a good man. I like him. He’s a great boxer, phenomenal boxer. Probably the best natural boxer in the heavyweight division at this time. So, who knows? I wouldn’t say he is just saying he’d do it and not do it, like a lot of them do. I would say Tyson would probably do it in time," McGregor said.