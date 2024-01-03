When Colby Covington provoked controversy with his take on Jeffrey Epstein's death

Despite standing as a top welterweight fighter globally, Colby Covington is more widely recognized for his ruthless verbal attacks than for his prowess in the fighting arena.

The polarizing former interim champion gained widespread attention with his trash talk leading up to the title bout against Kamaru Usman at UFC 245 in December 2019. During a media interaction, 'Chaos' offered a bold perspective on the Jeffrey Epstein saga, leaving observers more bewildered than enlightened.

When questioned about an alternative career path outside the UFC, Covington deflected the inquiry, steering the conversation in an entirely different direction. He said:

"Ooh man, that’s a really tough question, and I’ve thought really, really hard about that question. Yeah, Epstein didn’t kill himself."

Check out Colby Covington's comments below:

Expand Tweet

A conspiracy theory surrounding the death of the wealthy American s*x offender has transformed into a meme since news of his demise was announced in August 2019. The medical examiner's conclusion deemed Epstein's death a suicide by hanging.

A U.S. judge granted permission last month to unveil court documents associated with a 2015 defamation lawsuit initiated by Virginia Giuffre. In the lawsuit, Giuffre accused the disgraced financier and his associate Ghislaine Maxwell of trafficking her when she was a minor.

Expand Tweet

The documents are expected to disclose over 150 names tied to Epstein, encompassing individuals implicated in wrongdoing, and those employed by or having indirect connections to him. The list includes alleged victims of s*x trafficking and witnesses to crimes, all of whom were mentioned in court records from Giuffre's defamation lawsuit.

When Colby Covington questioned Jon Jones' Epstein Island connection

Colby Covington's outrageous accusation against UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones was so far-fetched that 'Chaos' nearly broke character while delivering it.

During a conversation with former UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping in August 2023, Covington raised doubts about Jones' presence on the controversial Epstein Island client list:

"The real question that we need to be asking is honestly, was Jon Jones on the client list of Epstein Island? Honestly, there’s no way to confirm he was on it, but there’s no way to confirm he wasn’t on it. I just want to know the truth. Was Jon Jones on Epstein Island?"

Check out Colby Covington's comments below:

Expand Tweet

Epstein Island refers to a private Caribbean island owned by Jeffrey Epstein, recognized for the aforementioned controversial associations with influential figures and allegations of s*xual misconduct.