When Conor McGregor offered a make-believe prophecy about Alex Pereira's "one hell of a rivalry" with Israel Adesanya

Conor McGregor once offered an interesting take on the rivalry between Alex Pereira and Israel Adesanya.

'The Last Stylebender' had reigned supreme in the middleweight division for years. However, Pereira shattered Adesanya's dominance with a stunning fifth-round TKO win over him at UFC 281.

This wasn't their first encounter, though. They had previously clashed twice in the kickboxing ring, with Pereira emerging victorious through a disputed decision and a brutal knockout, respectively.

Following that fight, McGregor took notice of Pereira's solid technique and the history between him and Adesanya. In a post, McGregor praised Pereira's stability and expressed excitement for their burgeoning rivalry.

Interestingly, McGregor posted that Adesanya could have secured the win at UFC 281 if there were no time limits on rounds, hinting at the champion's vulnerability despite his near-finish in the first round.

McGregor said:

"A really solid fighter this guy is! Stability. Himself and Stylebender [Adesanya] is one hell of a rivalry! I can't wait to see it unfold! Izzy so close each time. No time limit and Izzy still has that belt. Excited for their forthcoming [rematch]! Team Paradigm Sports all the way!"

In their rematch at UFC 287, Adesanya went on to snatch his belt back from the Brazilian with an impressive knockout in the fourth round. However, he lost his title to Sean Strickland in a championship fight at UFC 293. Following the loss, the former champion is on a temporary break from the sport.

Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler official for UFC 303

After a long injury layoff and a stint coaching on The Ultimate Fighter, Conor McGregor is finally set to return to the octagon. The UFC announced McGregor will face Michael Chandler in the main event of UFC 303 on June 29.

McGregor, a former two-division champion, hasn't fought since suffering a leg break in July 2021 during a rematch with Dustin Poirer. He remained sidelined for much of 2023 while filming his acting debut but re-entered the USADA anti-doping program in October.

Rumors of a McGregor fight swirled for weeks, but his promotional obligations for the "Road House' prevented him from competing at UFC 300.

Chandler, a former Bellator champion, has been out of action since a November 2022 loss to Poirier. This fight marks a chance for him to get back on track against the sport's biggest star.

