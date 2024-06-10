When Conor McGregor praised Gervonta Davis' brutal knockout: "Has some serious venom"

Conor McGregor once heaped praise on Gervonta Davis after his brutal knockout over Leo Santa Cruz in their 2020 encounter. The bout took place at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas and was contested for both the WBA lightweight and super featherweight championship.

'Tank' has been known for his incredible knockout power and he put that on full display when he fought Santa Cruz. In the sixth round, Davis had his opponent cornered against the ropes and landed a perfectly timed left uppercut that dropped Santa Cruz immediately.

'The Notorious' took to his X account to congratulate 'Tank' on another impressive win and express his well wishes to Santa Cruz. McGregor praised Davis for the uppercut and the incredible power he possesses, especially for a 130-pound boxer. He wrote:

"My lord! What a vicious uppercut that was. Praying for the health and safety of Santa Cruz there. The young man 'Tank' Davis has some serious venom in that back hand shot. Incredible! @ProperWhiskey fight night."

Check out Conor McGregor's tweet below:

McGregor's tweet regarding Davis [Image courtesy: @TheNotoriousMMA - X]

Conor McGregor wasn't a fan of Gervonta Davis' bet with Ryan Garcia

Conor McGregor has weighed in on several high profile boxing bouts and notably shared that he wasn't a fan of the bet between Gervonta Davis and Ryan Garcia.

Ahead of their highly anticipated bout, it appeared as though Davis and Garcia agreed to put their fighter purses up for grabs in a winner take all scenario. McGregor took to his X account in a since deleted tweet to wish both men luck and mentioned that he didn't agree with raising the stakes to that extent. He wrote:

"Has any competing fighters bet their purse against each other and then followed through? We should stop doing this. Fighting is tough. It can go anyway. Luck plays a hell of a part. Don't be saying you are betting your fight purse against each other. Because it never happens. And it's stupid. Train hard. Fight hard. Earn your dough. And then enjoy it. God bless"

Check out Conor McGregor's deleted tweet below:

McGregor's tweet regarding Davis vs. Garcia [Image courtesy: @ESPNRingside - X]