When Conor McGregor predicted how an MMA fight with Jesus Christ would go down: "He could come back from the dead" 

Conor McGregor considers himself a man of God, having expressed his religious beliefs many times online and during interviews. However, the Irishman's faith does not appear to outweight his unwavering confidence, as 'The Notorious' once broke down how a hypothetical MMA fight with Jesus Christ would have gone.

McGregor's comments came during the height of his fighting career, when the Dublin native appeared to have the world at his feet. In an interview conducted with TMZ Sports in 2016, the former two-division UFC champion was asked how a fight against Jesus Christ would go.

He said this:

"How would me versus Jesus in the octagon [go]? I tell you what, there's not a man alive that could beat me, yeah? But Jesus ain't alive, is he? So I don't f**king know, maybe he could come back from the dead. I don't know. I'd still whoop his ass."

Catch Conor McGregor's prediction below:

McGregor's boundless confidence helped him rise to become the face of MMA, and the biggest star the sport had ever seen by quite some distance. He crossed boundaries, broke records and redefined what fighters thought acheivable in their careers.

Conor McGregor said he was "cool" with all the Gods

Conor McGregor became a lightweight champion against Eddie Alvarez at UFC 205. However, the Irishman was scheduled to compete for the 155-pound before that, as a clash between then-champion Rafael dos Anjos and McGregor was set for UFC 196.

'The Notorious' was vying to become a UFC two-division champion. But shortly before the bout, Dos Anjos suffered an injury to his foot, leading to the matchup being canceled.

The pair shared a now-famous press conference for their scheduled-clash, during which the Dublin native opened up on his relationship with religious deities the world over.

At the first moment in which Dos Anjos, a man of God himself, mentioned Jesus Christ during his press conference with McGregor, the Irishman responded with this:

"Me and Jesus are cool. I'm cool with all the Gods. Gods recognize Gods."

Catch Conor McGregor's comments below:

Following the cancelation of Dos Anjos' clash with McGregor, the Irishman went on to face Nate Diaz in a now infamous UFC 196 clash where the Stockton native surprised everyone, except himself, by submitting his opponent in Round 2.

