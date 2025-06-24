When Conor McGregor reacted to Ilia Topuria's goal of retiring from MMA by age 30: "Fighting was too easy for me"

A few months ago, Ilia Topuria spoke about his retirement plans and shared a potential timeline for when he might retire. In response, Conor McGregor reflected on his own career while taking a sly dig at Topuria.

Since his UFC debut, 'El Matador' has already defeated reputable names like Alexander Volkanovski and Max Holloway. During an interview with El Partidazo de COPE in December 2024, Topuria revealed that he plans to achieve everything he wants soon and retire early, by the age of 30.

"I’m 27, I hope to be out by 30. Right now, in my division, I no longer have the motivation to defend the belt anymore. Now I want to move up a category, and we'll see how everything goes."

In response to Topuria's comments, 'The Notorious' fired back in a now-deleted post on X. Claiming that fighting came too easily to him and that he had accomplished everything he wanted by the age of 27, McGregor wrote:

"Here's the truth that will hurt all the little wannabe nobodies. Fighting was too easy for me, I done it all by 27 years old."

Check out Conor McGregor's response to Ilia Topuria's plans below (via @ChampRDS on X):

Topuria is currently scheduled to face Charles Oliveira for the vacant lightweight title at UFC 317 on June 28.

When Ilia Topuria got honest about Conor McGregor's partying habits

Conor McGregor has been away from the UFC octagon for approximately four years. His last fight ended in defeat against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264. Since then, McGregor has attracted a lot of attention due to his activities outside the cage.

During episode #166 of the JRE MMA Show, Ilia Topuria discussed McGregor's alleged drug abuse and partying habits.

"His toe is fu*ked, his chin is fu*ked, his body is fu*ked. With that much parties and drugs and all that, you're gonna have to pay that price at some point. you are paying the price with your health, which is the dumbest thing you can do in your entire life.''

Topuria also reflected on how years of severe weight cuts negatively impact a fighter's body, saying:

"He also suffered a lot with the weight cuts. That's a big damage for your body. That's also one of the reasons why I changed the weight class because I realized that my health is the most important thing in my life. You can have everything in this life, but if you are not healthy, you don't have anything.''

Check out Ilia Topuria's comments below (via @RedCorner_MMA on X):

