"I have not written back to this crazy b**ch once" - When Conor McGregor read out email by obsessed fan who had baby names planned out

Conor McGregor has a fiercely loyal fanbase that has supported the UFC megastar through the ups and downs of his career.

While it's great to have a dedicated fanbase, there are times when supporters may get excessively attached to their favorite stars. McGregor once opened up about a crazy female fan who would send him emails professing her love for him.

'The Notorious' also spoke about the crazed fan’s obsession of having numerous kids with him as he detailed the incident in his Conor McGregor: Notorious documentary series on Netflix.

Here's what the email read, as per McGregor:

"I feel like we have been sharing this love online and elsewhere. I see us having a number of children; Ella, Shannon, Conor, Hugh, Michael, James, Seamus are some names I have in mind."

After reading out the mail, McGregor stated that he never responded to the crazy fan, although she continued to send him such emails. The Irishman said:

"Now, I have not written back to this crazy b**** once, but she keeps on sending emails, emails, emails - like big detailed ones like that, naming the kids and things, its f****** up, isn't it?"

Watch the clip from McGregor's documentary below:

Dustin Poirier names who Conor McGregor should face upon his UFC return

McGregor is continuing his road back to the UFC after suffering a devastating leg break against Dustin Poirier in their trilogy bout in July 2021.

While there are numerous potential matchups awaiting McGregor when he makes his octagon return, 'The Diamond' recently proposed that the Irishman take on Justin Gaethje.

Appearing on ESPN MMA's DC & RC show, here's what Poirier said:

"Justin Gaethje versus the return of Conor McGregor. The hype, the build-up, somebody's going to sleep. I mean, you're tuning in for a car wreck, a head-on collision, and I wanna see it."

Watch Dustin Poirier discuss McGregor below:

McGregor doesn’t have a date scheduled for his UFC comeback or even an opponent. However, 'The Notorious' has hinted towards a move up to welterweight and expressed interest in becoming the first ever three-weight UFC champion.

The Irish megastar is definitely working hard in preparation for his return and it could happen in early 2023.

