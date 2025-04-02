When Dana White emotionally recalled saving a young girl's life with his $50,000 donation for her heart surgery

UFC CEO Dana White once shared an emotional story about donating $50,000 to save a young girl’s life. Known for his toughness, White showed a rare moment of vulnerability while recounting the experience on a 2024 episode of the In Search of Excellence podcast with Randall Kaplan.

The story dates back to 2010 when MMA fighter Ben Pittsley reached out to White after returning from training in Thailand. Pittsley told him about his Muay Thai coach, ‘Kru Nai’ Rattanachai, whose daughter was critically ill and needed urgent heart surgery. The operation would cost $50,000, and she had only days to live.

Initially, online debates arose over whether White was obligated to donate. But the UFC boss felt compelled to act:

“I ended up reaching out. We find out if it’s real, it’s real, and I send the $50,000 over… When you go into their gym, there’s this massive picture of me in there and I’m over her bed like I’m her guardian angel. I pay for her schooling, and I pay for her medical stuff.”

Check out Dana White's comments below:

A look into Dana White's philanthropic efforts

UFC President Dana White is widely known for his role in shaping the sport of mixed martial arts, but his philanthropic efforts have also made a significant impact. Over the years, White has contributed substantial donations to various causes, ranging from community support to disaster relief.

In 2011, White gave $100,000 to his former high school to upgrade its athletic facilities, demonstrating his commitment to youth sports and education. Following the tragic Las Vegas mass shooting in 2017, he donated $1 million to aid victims and their families. His generosity extended to the MMA community in 2019 when he matched Khabib Nurmagomedov’s $100,000 donation to Dustin Poirier’s Good Fight Foundation, supporting underprivileged communities.

Most recently, in 2024, White pledged $50,000 to assist victims affected by the attempted assassination of former U.S. President Donald Trump at a rally in Pennsylvania.

