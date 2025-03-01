When Dana White threatened to leave the UFC for Joe Rogan: "I'm very loyal"

Joe Rogan and Dana White are known to have a very close relationship. The UFC color commentator has been associated with the company for nearly two decades. However, White once offered his resignation from the company when Rogan came under fire due to a few issues some years ago.

Rogan faced accusations of racism and was slammed for allegedly spreading misinformation about COVID-19, which started a cycle of cancellations against him. The incident forced many companies to part ways with Rogan.

However, when it came to the UFC, White offered his resignation over Rogan's exit from the company. The 55-year-old appeared on Lex Fridman's podcast and revealed the details of the incident after getting asked about it by the host.

"Anybody who is with me, has been with me, knows. When you're with me, you're with me. It's a two-way street, it's not a one-way street. I'm not one of these guys that's gonna roll over. It's like going through COVID, some of these people have been with me for 20 years, we're gonna lay them off? This motherf*cker will burn before I would do that to my people."

He added:

"It's just that never, none of that type of stuff is ever going to happen while I'm here. I can't say what's gonna happen when I'm gonna leave, but when I'm here, the people who are with me and have been with me know exactly what's up and Joe knows what's up. It's a two-way street. Joe Rogan has been very loyal to me and I'm very loyal to Joe Rogan."

Check out Dana White's comments on Joe Rogan below (36:48):

When Dana White revealed how Renato Moicano got lucky over Benoit Saint Denis in a fight

Renato Moicano and Benoit Saint Denis took on each other at UFC Fight Night 243 in a lightweight showdown. The fight ended with a second-round TKO victory for Moicano due to a doctor's stoppage after Saint Denis took considerable damage to his eye.

However, Moicano also fought with a shoulder injury with a noticeable uneasiness in the bout. Highlighting the same UFC CEO, Dana White addressed the reporters at the 'Dana White's Contender Series' 74 post-event conference in Las Vegas. He said:

"It was incredible what he was able to do with that injury. And sitting in the corner was never even a concern, it's not like they were you know... yeah, they are lucky. Because, if Saint Denis' eye didn't look like that and the doctor went over to the other side, fights off."

Watch Dana White speak on Renato Moicano's injury below (10:09):

