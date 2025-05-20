When Dricus du Plessis hilariously outlined how many Alexa Grassos would be needed to beat him in a fight: "Let's go"

Last year, Dricus du Plessis made an appearance on the Shadow Banned podcast. During his appearance, he was asked how many of Alexa Grasso, the former UFC women's flyweight champion, would be needed to beat him in a fight. Naturally, du Plessis' answer was teeming with humor.
The reigning UFC middleweight champion didn't answer the question seriously, instead joking that there aren't enough Grassos to beat him. In the end, he and the podcast hosts laughed off the entire scenario after determining that 400 Grassos would overwhelm him.
"How many Alexa Grassos? All of them. Like, how many can you make? Let's go."
Check out Dricus du Plessis' answer:
Now, the South African star is gearing up to take on a far more daunting challenge. At UFC 319, he defends his middleweight title for the third time against undefeated Chechen phenom Khamzat Chimaev. Despite being the far more accomplished fighter of the two, du Plessis is an underdog ahead of the bout.
Both men are supremely confident in their ability to defeat the other, with du Plessis being especially eager to silence his detractors yet again. He has been doubted and underestimated for most of his career, with his unconventional fighting style and odd striking mechanics drawing dismissal from observers.
However, he continues to win. In fact, du Plessis is undefeated in the UFC, having beaten the likes of Sean Strickland twice, Israel Adesanya, and Robert Whittaker, with all three men being former middleweight champions.
Dricus du Plessis and Alexa Grasso have shared a card
At UFC 285, Dricus du Plessis faced then perennial top 10 middleweight Derek Brunson. In a physical bout that never went past round two, 'Stillknocks' dealt his foe such a beating that the latter's corner was forced to throw in the towel for a stoppage. It would be du Plessis' penultimate fight before a title shot.
Check out Dricus du Plessis TKO'ing Derek Brunson:
Meanwhile, Alexa Grasso, who also competed on the card, realized her professional dream by dethroning the great Valentina Shevchenko as the women's flyweight champion. It was an improbable win, and among the biggest upsets in WMMA history. Unfortunately for Grasso, her title reign would be short-lived.