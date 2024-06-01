When Dustin Poirier was gifted a "sleepy Mac chain" by Jake Paul: "I will be auctioning it off soon"

Jake Paul once presented Dustin Poirier with a custom-made chain depicting Conor McGregor after the Irishman was knocked out by 'The Diamond' at UFC 257 in January 2021.

The YouTuber-turned-boxer sported the chain while seated octagon side at the T-Mobile Arena, witnessing Poirier's TKO victory over McGregor at UFC 264 in July 2021 after 'The Notorious' endured a severe leg injury at the end of the first round.

Days later, 'The Problem Child' took to Twitter (now X) to announce that he is sending the $100,000 chain to the former interim lightweight champion following his victory, accompanied by a personalized note expressing congratulations. He wrote:

"Sleepy McGregor. Dear Dustin, congrats on your much-earned victory. I love what you are doing with your Good Fight Foundation. You deserve this chain more than me! Good always beats evil! Keep winning! P.S. Tell Jolie I said Hi - she's a bad*ss!"

Check out Jake Paul's post below:

Subsequently, 'The Diamond' acknowledged Paul's gesture and announced his plans to auction off the chain, with proceeds going to his nonprofit organization, the Good Fight Foundation:

"Got the sleepy Mac chain today from @jakepaul. I will be auctioning it off soon for @TheGoodFightFDN To do something big in Lafayette!!"

Check out Dustin Poirier's post below:

Although it remains publicly uncertain whether Poirier proceeded with the auction for the chain or not, and if so, the amount of funds raised from the endeavor remains undisclosed.

Poirier is slated to square off against the reigning lightweight champion, Islam Makhachev, in the main event of UFC 302, set to take place this Saturday (June 1) at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey.

What initiatives does Dustin Poirier's Good Fight Foundation undertake?

Dustin Poirier, alongside his wife Jolie Poirier, is deeply involved in philanthropic efforts through their organization, the Good Fight Foundation, established in April 2018.

The couple has spearheaded numerous fundraising campaigns under the foundation's banner, including initiatives to provide meals to the less fortunate and to support educational programs in their hometown of Lafayette, Louisiana.

Initially, 'The Diamond' expanded his philanthropic efforts by auctioning off his UFC Fight Night 120 and UFC on Fox 29 fight kits. The proceeds from these auctions were directed towards aiding the family of a late Lafayette police officer and supporting the Acadiana Outreach Center.

In his latest act of generosity, Poirier pledged to auction off his complete fight gear from UFC 299. His aim was to raise $50,000 for his charitable foundation through a crowdfunding campaign, with the entirety of the proceeds dedicated to FoodNet, an organization based in South Louisiana.