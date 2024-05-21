When Elle Brooke spoke about following footsteps of Conor McGregor and Tyson Fury - "I’m just naturally a bit of a cu*t"

Elle Brooke once discussed stepping into the shoes of Conor McGregor and Tyson Fury, aspiring to emulate their bold and provocative trash-talking style. The 26-year-old Brit has emerged as a notable figure in the influencer boxing scene, initially gaining fame through her entertaining short videos on TikTok.

Before being banned from the platform last November, she amassed an impressive 2.3 million followers.

Despite her brief experience in the squared circle, Brooke has made a remarkable impact in influcencer boxing, boasting a 4-1 record since making her debut in July 2022. The OnlyF*ns model is coming off a third-round knockout victory over AJ Bunker in a rematch in January.

During an interview with talkSPORT in July 2022, Brooke drew parallels between herself and the former two-division UFC champion. She delved into her transition into boxing and aspirations to excel in the sport:

"To me, this is absolutely a hobby that I’m just enjoying at the moment. I don’t want to be known as that OnyF*ns girl anymore. I want to be known for as Elle Brooke, good at something."

Subsequently, Brooke discussed her debut match against Bunker and likened her approach to promoting fights to 'The Notorious' and Fury's outspoken tactics:

"She needs to go watch a bit of Tyson Fury, bit of Conor McGregor. Get a few hints of what it's about. Because you can’t play the nice Anthony Joshua card because no one is watching you for your amazing skills. You have to be compensating in other ways which, in my opinion, is entertainment."

She added:

"Yeah, I’m like McGregor, I need to talk like you! In a minute I’ll be like 'You dosser' like Tyson Fury. Luckily for me, I’m just naturally a bit of a c*nt to be honest."

Brooke is slated to face former UFC strawweight fighter Paige VanZant for the women's middleweight championship in the headline bout of Misfits X Series 15. The event is scheduled to take place at the NRG Arena in Houston, Texas, on May 25.

When Ebanie Bridges commended Elle Brooke's commitment to boxing

Former IBF female bantamweight champion Ebanie Bridges has played an integral role in training and mentoring Elle Brooke, fostering a unique bond with her fellow OnlyF*ns model.

During an interview on the NOCONTEXTSPORT podcast last year, 'Blonde Bomber' voiced her admiration for Brooke and shared insights into her promising future in the boxing world:

"She's like my little buddy, like my best friend, she's like my little sister. Because I loved watching her progression. She does so well, she works so hard, she listens to everything... She's really doing well and she keeps sending me videos and updates... Oh she could definitely turn pro one day. She'd be better than some of the pros that you see."

Check out Ebanie Bridges' comments below (34:48):