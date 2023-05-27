Joseph Benavidez’s awkward insult toward Henry Cejudo during The Ultimate Fighter: Tournament of Champions has resurfaced on social media.

In 2016, the 24th season of The Ultimate Fighter featured flyweight champions from various promotions competing for a UFC title shot against Demetrious Johnson. Benavidez and Cejudo were the coaches, and tension grew throughout filming.

Once the season was over, the UFC flyweight coaches faced off for their future matchup in the Octagon. The altercation began with light trash talk before Benavidez made an unexpected comment toward Cejudo:

“Two losses in a row. How do you feel about that?” - Benavidez

“That’s what you think. Just be ready.” - Cejudo

“You’re not going to matter after this.” - Benavidez

“There’s a chip on my shoulder. I’m going to get it.” - Cejudo

“Do you enjoy being on TV? Because you’re irrelevant after this.” - Benavidez

“Oh, now you’re trying to be cool.” - Cejudo

“I used to f*ck guys like you in high school.” - Benavidez

“I knew you were gay.” - Cejudo

Joseph Benavidez ended up having the last laugh against Henry Cejudo. In December 2016, the UFC flyweights fought in the co-main event of The Ultimate Fighter 24 Finale. After three close rounds, Benavidez emerged victorious by split decision. He went on to fight seven more times before retiring in 2021.

What’s next for Henry Cejudo?

On May 6, Henry Cejudo returned to the Octagon after a three-year layoff. Unfortunately for him, he failed to dethrone Aljamain Sterling, losing a close split decision in the UFC 288 main event. There were questions about Cejudo potentially retiring once against, but the former two-division UFC champion isn’t done yet.

Earlier this month, Cejudo confirmed he plans to fight again by calling out Merab Dvalishvili on Twitter:

“Just wanted to make it OFFICIAL: Triple C ain't done yet! Let's do this @MerabDvalishvil #UFC292 #Boston”

Cejudo is interested in a matchup against Dvalishvili, but it’s not his only choice. On August 19, Sterling will defend the bantamweight title against Sean O’Malley in the UFC 292 main event. ‘Funk Master’ initially thought the turnaround might be too short, leading to ‘Triple C’ offering to fight O’Malley for the interim title.

Since then, Sterling has confirmed he will be in Boston to defend his throne.

