When Georges St-Pierre revealed why he'd choose to face Francis Ngannou in street fight over ex-UFC champ

Georges St-Pierre once claimed he would rather fight Francis Ngannou in a street fight over a former UFC champion if he had to decide. St-Pierre explained his reasoning and highlighted what would make somebody more dangerous in that scenario.

Ad

St-Pierre is widely regarded by many in the MMA community as one of the greatest fighters of all time for his dominance at 170 pounds and retiring on top following his middleweight title win. With that in mind, there would be a significant size disadvantage if he were to fight Ngannou in a hypothetical scenario.

Fightercrib posted a clip to their Instagram account from St-Pierre's past conversation with podcaster Lex Fridman, which shows him describing the dangers of a street fight.

Ad

Trending

'Rush' mentioned that he would rather fight Ngannou instead of Bas Rutten and highlighted the difference between a street and MMA fight. He said:

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

"In a street fight, I would fight Francis Ngannou than fight Bas Rutten... Very often people ask me the difference between a street fight and a fight in [MMA]. The difference is the street there is no referee. The best thing to do never show your center line. Always go on the side and put you hand up like this. Now that's one of the best things to do, it's a self-defense tactic that is used all around the world cause from there, the distance that I have to travel to cause a lot of damage to him is very minimal."

Ad

Check out the Fightercrib's post featuring Georges St-Pierre's comments below:

Ad

Georges St-Pierre shares effective self-defense tip

Georges St-Pierre also opened up on effective self-defense tip if anybody were to find themselves in a challenging situation.

In the aforementioned clip, St-Pierre stated that having side stance with arms up would allow somebody to quickly strike once the threat of violence becomes more apparent:

"The first thing is if you're in an argument and you feel the heat is rising, [is] to hit first. You don't wanna fight but you wanna hit first... The minute you touch, you declare war."

Ad

Check out a clip of Georges St-Pierre demonstrating self-defense techniques below:

Expand Tweet

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Giancarlo Aulino Giancarlo Aulino is an MMA news writer and interviewer at Sportskeeda. Having been onboard since 2021, Aulino has written list articles, before transitioning to MMA news writing.



In addition to writing at Sportskeeda, Aulino can be heard on VIBE 105.5FM in Toronto, Canada, where he conducts interviews called 'VIBEtalks.' Aulino's segments have featured many respected athletes, broadcasters, and celebrities. In 2024, Aulino, along with his VIBE 105 Sports team members, rebranded their content to The Game Plan 'TGP'.



In addition to MMA, Aulino was previously a pro wrestling writer and soccer (Football) reporter and covered Toronto FC (Major League Soccer) and York United FC (Canadian Premier League).



Follow him on Twitter: @Gian_411 Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.