When Georges St-Pierre revealed combination of attributes that made Jon Jones the GOAT

Jon Jones made his highly anticipated return to the octagon in November 2024 when he defeated Stipe Miocic via third-round TKO at UFC 309 to defend his heavyweight title for the first time. Despite hinting at retirement leading up to the bout, he has since revealed that he plans to continue his illustrious mixed martial arts career for the right payday.

In March 2024, 'Bones' received praise from Georges St-Pierre, who labeled him as the greatest fighter of all time. Speaking to Henry Cejudo and Kamaru Usman of the Pound 4 Pound podcast, the former welterweight and middleweight champion stated when asked for his thoughts on who is MMA’s greatest:

"If you ask me in terms of where we are now, I think it's hard to find someone better than Jon Jones, man. Jon Jones is extremely talented, but he's also extremely tough. People have no idea how tough he is, man. I've trained with him. I've seen him going through the grind. He's so freaking tough."

St-Pierre continued:

"Most of the time, when you have a guy that is very talented, it doesn't come with toughness. Jon Jones is the full package. He's got everything. Elite striker, elite grappling, he's good everywhere. In terms of who's the best, man, and he came back, beat Ciryl Gane the way he did, it's hard to have an argument."

Check out Georges St-Pierre's comments on Jon Jones below:

While Jones has faced criticism from some fans, nearly every fighter who is in consideration for the title has labeled him the greatest of all time. 'Bones' has shared that he will likely fight one more time before walking away from the sport.

Tom Aspinall believes Jon Jones deserves massive payday for potential matchup

Tom Aspinall appears to be next in line to challenge Jon Jones for his heavyweight title. He responded to the reports that 'Bones' is looking for a $30 million payday to enter the octagon one final time during a recent appearance on The Ariel Helwani Show:

"You mean he's trying to price himself out? Did that happen against Francis Ngannou or was that just a rumor because I don't know the ins and outs of it... I would also agree with the notion that he deserves every penny that he makes because he's done everything that he can."

Check out Tom Aspinall's comments on Jon Jones below:

While fans have suggested that Jones is holding up Aspinall's career, the No.1-ranked heavyweight has disagreed with that notion. It is unclear when fans can expect to see the two share the octagon.

