When Gilbert Burns didn't like the reason Paige VanZant gave to prove she's more than 'just a pretty face'

When Paige VanZant signed with BKFC, she took it as both a challenge in a new sport and a way to prove once and for all that she was more than someone marketed for her looks. However, her second reason drew criticism from former UFC roster-mate Gilbert Burns.

The Brazilian jiu-jitsu specialist reacted to VanZant's statement with a tweet highlighting that fighters should never be motivated by proving themselves to others. Instead, Burns opined that fighters ought to only prove things to themselves, not their detractors.

"I don't like this reason. Prove to people. I believe the only person you need to prove it's you but it is what it is. Thoughts?"

It is an interesting comment from Burns, who knows a thing or two about proving himself. Once a lightweight who struggled to make his mark in the division, Burns moved up to welterweight, where he went on a tear, beating former 170-pound champion Tyron Woodley before challenging Kamaru Usman for UFC gold.

The two trained together at the time and had a well-known friendship. That, however, didn't stop them from going to war with each other in the octagon, with Usman surviving a scary moment to TKO Burns in the third round. VanZant, meanwhile, had a far less illustrious UFC career.

After a three-fight win streak, VanZant's momentum came to a screeching halt in the form of future UFC women's strawweight champion Rose Namajunas, who submitted her in round three. Thereafter, '12 Gauge' was never on another win streak again, winning one fight, then losing the next until her departure.

How did Paige VanZant's BKFC run go?

Despite her promise to prove the fans wrong about her, Paige VanZant found no success in BKFC. Her first fight was against Britain Hart, who worked her to a five-round unanimous decision loss, handing VanZant an undesirable start to her new life in the promotion.

However, she sought to turn her fortune around by facing Rachael Ostovich, whom she beat in her final UFC fight. Unfortunately, Paige VanZant did not find the success she was hoping for, losing yet another unanimous decision over five rounds.