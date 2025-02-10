When Indian MMA fighter Anshul Jubli, who got knocked out at UFC 312 in 19 seconds, claimed he can submit Khabib Nurmagomedov or KO him in two rounds

India’s Anshul Jubli’s return to the octagon ended in a swift defeat as he was knocked out in just 19 seconds at UFC 312 in Sydney. In the early prelims at Qudos Bank Arena, Jubli faced local favorite Quillan Salkilld, who ended the bout with a single, decisive punch.

The 35-year-old, making his comeback after more than 470 days away from competition, was overwhelmed by Salkilld’s aggressive start when a powerful right hand sent him crashing to the canvas, forcing the referee to immediately halt the contest.

The stoppage sparked controversy, with some questioning whether the decision was premature. Jubli, who debuted at UFC 294 in Abu Dhabi against Mike Breeden last October, is only the second Indian fighter after Bharat Khandare, to secure a UFC contract.

Despite his recent loss, a previous interview has resurfaced in which Jubli boldly compared himself with former champion Khabib Nurmagomedov. In the viral clip, he asserted his ability to submit or knock out Khabib in two rounds:

"If Khabib fights with me next month, maybe my chances of winning will be less. It won't be 5 years from now. The chances won't be less, 2-3 years from now. They may be less today skill-wise. There's no difference in Khabib and me. There's no difference. I have a world champion mindset. I'm very strong mentally. Nothing can break me. You can't do anything in the world that can break me. I am that person."

He further added:

"If there is something different between Khabib and me, then they are different on skill levels. But I will definitely take that chance. I have to survive the first round. Can knockout in the second round. I can submit Khabib, I can do anything. So that confidence is there. And if I get a call that with Khabib-- Or with the current champion Islam if I have a fight, I will jump at that opportunity."

Check out Anshul Jubli's comment below (1:01:44):

Anshul Jubli opens up on what fuels him in his UFC endeavors

UFC lightweight fighter Anshul Jubli revealed his inspiration during a recent roundtable. In a candid discussion, the ‘King Of Lions’ attributed his relentless drive to the unwavering support and love of Indian MMA fans.

Jubli expressed that their faith in his abilities not only motivates him to excel in the octagon but also reinforces his determination to represent his country on the global stage:

"The support and love keeps me a lot motivated. Even more important is that the trust they have seen from the ones who follow the Indian MMA. The trust they have showed like 'You represent India, we will support you. Just represent us strongly in the UFC, we will support you fully...' It's one of the reasons i am doing it, one of the reasons why i am fighting and putting in the hard work. I want to represent the country, the ones who trust me, love me and the ones who support me." [H/t: Republic]

