When 'Iron Man' actor Terrence Howard "f***ed" Joe Rogan up for three days after appearing on JRE podcast

Joe Rogan recently recounted, on episode #2160 of The Joe Rogan Experience with Billy Carson, how a past conversation about planetary formation with famous actor Terrence Howard, who played the first iteration of James Rhodes in 2008's 'Iron Man,' left him deeply affected for several days.

During the pair's conversation, Howard detailed that planets are formed from a star's ejected material, which gathers in a gaseous protoplanetary disk around a newborn star. Howard specifically touched on Earth's formation in the 'Goldilocks Zone,' which scientists believe to be ideal for life as it is known.

The UFC commentator spoke about his conversation with Howard to Carson, a space enthusiast, highlighting all of the details he could recall.

"Have you talked to Terrence Howard? Do you know his theory about how planets are created? That it's just things ejecting from the Sun over billions and billions of years and that there's a goldilocks zone, where you can create life and that's where the people are and then as this goldilocks zone gets-you have to be super technologically proficient in order to control your environment to the extent you no longer require the Sun in order to keep you alive. That kind of makes sense."

When Carson agreed that it made sense, even claiming to have spoken to Howard recently, Rogan spoke about how his own conversation with the 'Iron Man' actor had impacted him.

"F***ed me up for, like, three days. I left this podcast for three days. I was like, 'Goddamn.' First of all, how the f*** is he so smart? Like, how would you ever imagine that a dude who's an actor on a television show or in a movie is that smart?"

Rogan often has guests from various backgrounds on his podcast, with Howard having drawn a tremendous amount of attention for his unorthodox ideas.

Joe Rogan had Terrence Howard as a recent guest on his podcast

Two weeks ago, episode #2152 of The Joe Rogan Experience welcomed actor Terrence Howard into the fold, and his appearance on the podcast was defined by countless bold claims about mathematics and science, which he has been espousing for years now.

Despite popular consensus being that Howard often veers into pseudoscientific territory, his thoughts and ideas seemed to move Rogan, who hosts thinkers of many different perspectives on his podcast.