Terrence Howard education explored as actor claims he invented new Hydrogen technology to defend Uganda 

In a presentation on Wednesday, July 13, Iron Man star Terrence Howard revealed his plans to develop new Hydrogen tech to defend the Ugandan sovereign. However, the claims are yet to be verified by officials.

As per a report by AllAfrica, Howard is currently in Uganda to help Ambassador Abbey Walusimbi with a drive designed to invite investment from historical diasporas.

The actor also spoke about his drone technology, claiming that they would not only be able to defend Uganda but also clean the oceans. The presentation was reportedly made to some Ugandan government officials at an event. Following the address, a clip of the actor’s claims was uploaded to Twitter by Uganda Broadcasting Corporation (UBC).

According to a report by VICE and UBC’s clip shared on Twitter, Howard said that he was "able to identify the grand unified field equation they’ve been looking for, and put it into geometry.”

How much do we know about Terrence Howard's new Hydrogen technology for Uganda?

As per the 53-year-old Chicago native’s previous claims in a press release made available last year, the Lynchpins drone system showcased revolutionary prowess. The document further stated that the technology behind the drone had 86 patent-protected innovations. It also boasted:

"Actor Terrence Howard has revolutionized the technology behind the flight, capability, and power of drones as we know them today."

During Wednesday's presentation, Howard made some tall claims about this new Hydrogen technology's capabilities:

“The Lynchpins are now able to behave as a swarm, as a colony, that can defend a nation, that can harvest food, that can remove plastics from the ocean, that can give the children of Uganda and the people of Uganda an opportunity to spread this and sell these products throughout the world.”

However, clarifications as to how the swarm tech enabled drone system would clean oceans were not given. Howard's claims can also be taken with a grain of salt. especially considering that Uganda is a land-locked country.

The actor is known for making such bold scientific and technological claims which are often not backed by much elaborative proof of concept. According to a 2015 Rolling Stone article, Terrence Howard once believed that one times one does not equate to one. Instead, he subscribed to the notion that one times one was actually two.

It was further reported that he laid out the logic in a language reportedly invented by him. Howard called this language “Terryology.”

What educational qualifications does Terrence Howard have?

In a 2013 interview with GQ, Howard disclosed that he “went to school for chemical engineering and applied materials.” However, he claimed to have not finished his degree course. As of now, these claims remain unconfirmed.

It has been reported that the actor attended Pratt Institute, which stopped offering their engineering program in 1993.

In 2013, Howard made additional claims about his education. During his appearance on Jimmy Kimmel’s show, the actor claimed that he had received a PhD in chemical engineering from South Carolina State University (SCSU). However, his claims were later disputed when it was revealed that the university does not offer a PhD for chemical engineering and might have given Howard an honorary doctorate in some other field.

How netizens react to Terrence Howard’s plans with new technology

Following the lack of explanation and available data, Howard’s plans were met with numerous tweets that alleged he provided false claims. A few users pointed out that his unfounded claims seemed to be straight out of a movie script.

As mentioned before, actual details about the capabilities of this new Hydrogen technology are yet to be divulged, thereby intensifying claims about it being fake.

