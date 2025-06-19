  • home icon
  • When Joe Rogan was amazed by how training in Thailand transformed Khalil Rountree Jr.: "How did you turn into this guy?" 

By Nilaav Gogoi
Modified Jun 19, 2025 03:02 GMT
Joe Rogan (left) was amazed by Khalil Rountree Jr.
Joe Rogan (left) was amazed by Khalil Rountree Jr.'s (right) transformation. [Images courtesy: Getty and @ufc on X]

Joe Rogan once discussed Khalil Rountree Jr.'s transformation after approximately four months of training in Thailand.

Following Rountree's defeat to Johnny Walker in November 2018, he moved to Thailand. There, the American fighter honed his skills in Muay Thai and developed precise striking abilities.

In his return fight at UFC 236 in April 2019, Rountree showcased his improved skills by applying several leg kicks and scoring a few knockdowns against Eryk Anders, ultimately winning by unanimous decision.

During a conversation with Will Harris on episode #68 of the JRE MMA Show, Rogan reflected on Rountree's changes, saying:

"He's crazy, but the transformation that guy has made as a fighter from when he went to Thailand, he's back there now, he's back in Bangkok. He's a beast man. That Eryk Anders fight, I was like, 'Holy sh*t.'... Khalil is so fast. When I was watching throw those kicks, I was like, 'Who's this guy? How did you turn into this guy?' Like you see his earlier fights and this."

Check out Joe Rogan's comments below (0:31):

youtube-cover

After honing his Muay Thai skills, Rountree has built a record of 5-3 in the UFC. He is currently scheduled to face Jamahal Hill in the headliner fight of UFC Baku on June 21.

When Khalil Rountree Jr. discussed reasons for training in Thailand with Joe Rogan

Khalil Rountree Jr. has also previously shared his experiences training in Thailand.

A few years ago, during a discussion with Joe Rogan in episode #64 of the JRE MMA Show, 'The War Horse,' stated:

"Usually, wherever I go, I've always been good at kind of absorbing the culture. I'm a guy, like, I can go into a room and full of people and I can just kind of pick up what the energy is like, and that's another reason why I wanted to go to Thailand. So, just the way that they train and the discipline, the power, but the relaxation, like everything I was learning, just like then, there's so much to Muay Thai."

He added:

"I mean, even the days that I didn't train, I'd sit around and watch these guys because Muay Thai is more than just punching, kicking, [and] elbows. There's balance. There's repetition like how many kicks are you throwing?..."

Check out Khalil Rountree Jr.'s comments below (1:38):

youtube-cover
Edited by Nilaav Gogoi
