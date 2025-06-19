When Joe Rogan was amazed by how training in Thailand transformed Khalil Rountree Jr.: "How did you turn into this guy?" 

Joe Rogan once discussed Khalil Rountree Jr.'s transformation after approximately four months of training in Thailand.

Following Rountree's defeat to Johnny Walker in November 2018, he moved to Thailand. There, the American fighter honed his skills in Muay Thai and developed precise striking abilities.

In his return fight at UFC 236 in April 2019, Rountree showcased his improved skills by applying several leg kicks and scoring a few knockdowns against Eryk Anders, ultimately winning by unanimous decision.

During a conversation with Will Harris on episode #68 of the JRE MMA Show, Rogan reflected on Rountree's changes, saying:

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

"He's crazy, but the transformation that guy has made as a fighter from when he went to Thailand, he's back there now, he's back in Bangkok. He's a beast man. That Eryk Anders fight, I was like, 'Holy sh*t.'... Khalil is so fast. When I was watching throw those kicks, I was like, 'Who's this guy? How did you turn into this guy?' Like you see his earlier fights and this."

Check out Joe Rogan's comments below (0:31):

After honing his Muay Thai skills, Rountree has built a record of 5-3 in the UFC. He is currently scheduled to face Jamahal Hill in the headliner fight of UFC Baku on June 21.

When Khalil Rountree Jr. discussed reasons for training in Thailand with Joe Rogan

Khalil Rountree Jr. has also previously shared his experiences training in Thailand.

A few years ago, during a discussion with Joe Rogan in episode #64 of the JRE MMA Show, 'The War Horse,' stated:

"Usually, wherever I go, I've always been good at kind of absorbing the culture. I'm a guy, like, I can go into a room and full of people and I can just kind of pick up what the energy is like, and that's another reason why I wanted to go to Thailand. So, just the way that they train and the discipline, the power, but the relaxation, like everything I was learning, just like then, there's so much to Muay Thai."

He added:

"I mean, even the days that I didn't train, I'd sit around and watch these guys because Muay Thai is more than just punching, kicking, [and] elbows. There's balance. There's repetition like how many kicks are you throwing?..."

Check out Khalil Rountree Jr.'s comments below (1:38):

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nilaav Gogoi A budding sports management professional, Nilaav Gogoi covers MMA at Sportskeeda. His entry into sports journalism began with stints at Sportszion and First Sportz. Nilaav strives to understand the captivating stories surrounding MMA and its various technical aspects. He is dedicated to providing his audience with accurate and well-authored content while ensuring the information remains reliable. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.