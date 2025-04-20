When Joe Rogan broke down why Conor McGregor seemingly got tired against Floyd Mayweather Jr. in their boxing match: "He has a huge endurance problem"

Years ago, Joe Rogan and former UFC heavyweight fighter Brendan Schaub had a sit-down, during which the duo shared their thoughts on Conor McGregor's ill-fated boxing match with Floyd Mayweather Jr. Despite the Irishman's best efforts, he was unable to pull off a victory.

McGregor lost the boxing match via 10th-round TKO and hasn't returned to the squared circle since.

'The Notorious' had a stellar first few rounds before Mayweather ultimately took over the fight. According to Rogan, there were several reasons behind the failure of McGregor's gas tank, which has never been his greatest asset.

"I go, 'When you tie your shoe, you tie your shoe and you don't even think about it.' Right? But if you have to think about tying your shoes, it takes more energy and you have to think and then you're tense. I go, 'Floyd's just tying his shoes.' He's so good, he's been doing it so long that he's just got it ingrained in his movements."

He added:

"Conor has to think way more than Floyd does, and Floyd is constantly pressuring him, so Conor's backing up all the time, which wears you out."

The longtime UFC commentator also remarked on the effects that backing up in a straight line has on one's cardio. This was also used by Nate Diaz against the Irishman in their first fight, as he forced him to reset his preferred counterpunching distance by constantly backing him up while hiding behind a high guard.

"In the beginning of the fight, if he could've mantained, somehow or another, if he was in good enough shape that he could maintain the pace that he had in the first three rounds for the entire 12 [rounds], it's a way different fight. He's dangerous, he's quick, he's moving away. He has a huge endurance problem."

Check out Joe Rogan's comments about Conor McGregor below (50:38 and 51:52):

In 2024, there were rumors that McGregor would box Logan Paul in an exhibition match, which did not come to fruition.

Joe Rogan heaped praise on Floyd Mayweather Jr.

Floyd Mayweather Jr.'s accomplishments in the sport of boxing have earned him recognition as one of the greatest boxers of all time. However, according to Joe Rogan, 'Money' is the greatest ever, saying as much on episode #79 of the JRE MMA Show.

"I mean, people, just because of the fact that he won decisions by playing it safe, people don't get excited about him and don't recognize him with the all-time greats. He's the best ever."

Check out Joe Rogan praising Floyd Mayweather Jr. below (36:31):

