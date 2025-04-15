When Joe Rogan cracked up at Brendan Schaub's hilarious story involving Dustin Poirier, Conor McGregor, and Theo Von

Brendan Schaub’s story on The Joe Rogan Experience brought the laughs while talking about Dustin Poirier vs. Conor McGregor, one of the most iconic trilogies in UFC history.
Their first meeting in 2014 ended in under two minutes when McGregor’s left hand and follow-up strikes got the better of Poirier. Years later, at UFC 257, a sharper, more calculated Poirier got the better of McGregor with a second-round finish.
Their third clash at UFC 264 ended in chaos with McGregor’s leg injury, after Poirier had dominated the opening round. Schaub, a self-proclaimed McGregor loyalist, bet comedian Theo Von $1,000 ahead of Poirier vs. McGregor 2.
Schaub joked that Poirier barely made it backstage before texting him to “pay Theo his money.” Speaking on episode #1603 of The Joe Rogan Experience, Schaub said:
"Because me and Theo...you know Theo’s a big Dustin Poirier fan because we’re both from Louisiana. Yeah, and obviously I’m a Conor d*ck rider. And I love Dustin, I’m way closer with Dustin, but just, you know, just for the show it’s fun to bet. And so I bet Theo a thousand dollars cash. As soon as Dustin...I don’t know why I thought this, as soon as he got backstage, he almost got to his phone, text me: ‘Pay Theo his money.’"
Check out Brendan Schaub's comments below:
When Joe Rogan hailed Dustin Poirier as the "uncrowned champ" after his victory over Conor McGregor at UFC 257
Khabib Nurmagomedov's decision to retire after his submission win against Justin Gaethje at UFC 254 opened the doors for top-ranked contenders to take over the lightweight throne.
'The Diamond' locked horns with Nurmagomedov at UFC 242 in a title unification bout. While Poirier was the clear front-runner to claim the lightweight throne after Nurmagomedov's retirement, the divisional landscape seemingly drifted without a clear sense of direction.
The UFC went on to book Charles Oliveira vs. Michael Chandler for the vacant throne at UFC 262. However, according to Joe Rogan, Poirier was the "uncrowned champ" of the division after his TKO win against McGregor at UFC 254.
Reacting to Poirier's win on an Instagram post, Rogan wrote:
"A tremendous congratulations to @dustinpoirier for his spectacular victory last night. At 155 he is absolutely one of the most fierce fighters on earth, and if Khabib really is retired for my money Dustin is the uncrowned champ!"
Check out Joe Rogan's Instagram post below: