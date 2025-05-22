When Joe Rogan denied being an atheist while sharing eye-opening take on religion

Joe Rogan is no atheist, and once clarified his stance on his religious beliefs in a past edition of his podcast. Years ago, on episode #1965, the popular podcaster spoke to artist and entrepreneur David Choe, to whom he shared his religious outlook. While Rogan is often mistaken for an atheist, he isn't one.
Instead, he is someone who has questioned the role of mankind in authoring religious texts that claim divine origin. For context, Rogan was largely referring to religions of Abrahamic origin, with which he is more familiar as a former member of the Catholic Church. He said:
"I am not an atheist. I've never been an atheist. I've never been someone who says, 'I know there is no God.' What I have been is someone who has said that a lot of the stories that are in a lot of the religions, clearly have the hand of man on them. There's clearly some description that implies that things are okay to do because of the cultural values of people that lived 3000, 4000 years ago, whenever they wrote this stuff."
The longtime UFC commentator, though, did issue some praise, claiming to derive a measure of wisdom from religious texts.
Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more
"It condones slavery, treats women as second-class citizens. There's a lot in these words that clearly have the hand of man. But there's also some inherent deep wisdom and moral scaffolding that would make the world a better place."
Check out Joe Rogan's clarification on his religious beliefs (1:48:58):
Rogan has always espoused alternative beliefs without a strong definition, and has been previously characterized as agnostic. However, he has always claimed that his use of psychedelics has awakened him spiritually.
Joe Rogan is allegedly attending church again
Biblical scholar and Christian apologist Wesley Huff was a guest on episode #2252 of the JRE podcast just a few months ago. However, recently, Huff made the astonishing claim that Joe Rogan is making a slow return to Christianity, and is supposedly attending church regularly.
"I can tell you for a fact that he is attending a church and that has been a consistent thing. But we're seeing somewhat of a resurgence in interest in these topics."
Check out Wesley Huff's claim about Joe Rogan:
While Rogan has started making more pro-Christian statements, he has yet to outright declare himself a Christian in an official capacity. However, it appears that he has undergone a religious shift in his private life.