When Joe Rogan geeked out over the prospect of Floyd Mayweather Jr. vs. CM Punk in MMA: "This is not real life"

Seven years ago on episode #15 of the JRE MMA Show, Joe Rogan reacted to speculation about Floyd Mayweather Jr. competing in MMA. Specifically, he shared his thoughts on a teased matchup with professional wrestler, CM Punk, who had a short-lived UFC stint.

Ad

He was joined by former UFC heavyweight-turned-podcaster and comedian Brendan Schaub. The pair discussed the possibility of a matchup after reading a headline about Jeff Mayweather's intention to prepare his nephew against failed MMA fighter, Punk.

"Jeff Mayweather on Floyd Mayweather's MMA move, 'We might actually whoop CM Punk's *ss first. If they do that, oh Lord! My heart, my heart, be still my heart. They might do that. Oh my God, my heart, my heart. I can't take it, my heart's flying in my chest. If I saw Floyd Mayweather across CM Punk, I'd be like, 'This is not real life!' Dude, that's a fight, right?"

Ad

Trending

Check out Joe Rogan's excitement for Floyd Mayweather Jr.'s then rumored MMA debut (1:02:56):

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Ad

Of course, 'Money' never ended up competing in MMA despite teasing the possibility numerous times. After TKO'ing Conor McGregor in the pair's historic boxing match, he shared a clip of himself inside a cage, but nothing ever came of it. Boxers have notoriously avoided competing in MMA.

Part of it is due to the comparatively lower purses in the UFC, while the other half is the daunting task of competing in a different combat sport. Only Holly Holm, Claressa Shields, and James Toney are exceptions, with all three competing in MMA to varying degrees of success.

Ad

Holm became the UFC women's bantamweight champion after dethroning the legendary Ronda Rousey. Unfortunately, she failed to successfully defend the belt. Shields is currently 2-1, having only fought in the PFL, while Toney lost his lone MMA fight to Randy Couture at UFC 118.

Joe Rogan witnessed CM Punk's unsuccessful UFC stint

Joe Rogan was on commentary duty during CM Punk's two UFC fights, which are his only MMA bouts to date. After a volatile split from the WWE, Punk signed with the UFC with aspirations of competing in MMA. However, his performances left a lot to be desired.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

At UFC 203, Mickey Gall ran him over in round one, submitting him with a rear-naked choke. Two years later, he faced Mike Jackson at UFC 225, where was picked apart in a fight many believed Jackson could have finished.

Unfortunately, what was originally a unanimous decision win was overturned after Jackson tested positive for marijuana.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.