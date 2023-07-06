5 times Dana White showed interest in gimmick fights

Dana White is no stranger to having his word questioned. The UFC president has a history of going against his own statements, leading many to wonder about the merits of anything he says. Few, for example, will forget his infamous declaration that women would never fight in the UFC, only to go back on his own word.

A more recent example was his attempt to imply that Francis Ngannou was to be blamed for the matchup with Jon Jones never happening, and that 'The Predator' evaded 'Bones' by leaving the promotion. Though not long ago, he claimed that Jones was the one who was wary of the bout.

But nothing has gained as much traction as his claim that boxing is floundering due to the sport's focus on gimmick fights, which he was adamant that he and the UFC didn't do. But White has changed his tune as of late, showing an interest in a particular gimmick fight. This list explores that very bout, along with four others.

#5 Randy Couture vs. James Toney

The debate about whether mixed martial artists are better than boxers or vice versa has been raging for years. While today's fans are used to MMA fighters crossing over into the squared circle, very few boxers are willing to step inside the octagon to test their mettle. James Toney, however, was different.

ESPN MMA @espnmma On this date in 2010, boxer James Toney made his MMA debut against Randy Couture at UFC 118.



Toney relentlessly campaigned Dana White to give him a UFC fight, hoping to prove boxing was superior to MMA.



On the night, Couture took Toney down and submitted him in the first round.

The multi-division boxing champion was in attendance at UFC 108. He convinced Dana White to sign him to the promotion for an MMA fight in an ill-fated attempt to prove boxing's superiority. Unfortunately, at 42 years old, Toney was past his prime. Nevertheless, he was booked to face Randy Couture at UFC 118.

'The Natural' needed little time to secure a win, taking down and tapping Toney out in the first round. The matchup was widely criticized for its gimmicky nature, with many deriding it as a freak show. Even Dana White himself looks back on the bout with regret, but it didn't stop him from pursuing other gimmick fights in the future.

#4 CM Punk vs. Mickey Gall

Back in 2014, CM Punk had a widely publicized exit from WWE due to various issues, with a key point being their decision not to book him in a WrestleMania main event. Not too long after walking out on the company, the former pro-wrestler was revealed to have signed a multi-fight contract with the UFC.

MMA History Today @MMAHistoryToday Sep10.2016



6 years ago today,



Mickey Gall spoiled the UFC debut of CM Punk by finishing him in the 1st round.

His signing was controversial due to his lack of MMA experience, both amateur and professional. Despite many pointing out that he had no martial arts background whatsoever, CM Punk was still welcomed into the fold, which left many fans scratching their heads.

Dana White, who at the time, wouldn't even sign the then-undefeated Ben Askren, signed a pro-wrestler like CM Punk with a 0-0 record. It was as gimmicky as could be. Thus, it came as no surprise when Mickey Gall, a 2-0 novice in the sport, submitted him within two minutes of the first round at UFC 203.

#3 Conor McGregor vs. Floyd Mayweather Jr.

To Dana White's credit, he was not initially open to the idea of Conor McGregor boxing Floyd Mayweather Jr. In fact, it seemed to be a point of contention between him and 'The Notorious' before the Irishman became the first-ever UFC double champion, after he put on a masterclass against Eddie Alvarez.

ESPN @espn Four years ago today Floyd Mayweather beat Conor McGregor by TKO in the 10th round.



One of the most hyped fights ever. Four years ago today Floyd Mayweather beat Conor McGregor by TKO in the 10th round.One of the most hyped fights ever. https://t.co/dqCVAHD5ha

However, the UFC President eventually came around to the idea. Even Anderson Silva couldn't persuade him to let him box Roy Jones Jr. when 'The Spider' was the promotion's biggest star. The boxing world decried the matchup between Mayweather and McGregor as a circus, and the outcome was never in doubt.

'Money' emerged victorious after scoring a 10th round TKO once the Irishman's cardio began to fail him. While it was the most lucrative gimmick fight, White has shown an interest in, it was not the last.

#2 Jon Jones vs. Tyson Fury

Jon Jones vs. Tyson Fury is likely never happening, be it a boxing match or an MMA fight. However, talk of the matchup began after Joe Rogan expressed his belief that 'Bones' would defeat 'The Gypsy King' in an unsanctioned fight, prompting Fury to respond with outrage.

After Jones caught wind of Fury's claim that no man alive could beat him, he challenged him to a fight. This caused Dana White to openly express interest in seeing Tyson Fury stepping inside the octagon. Before long, 'The Gypsy King' backtracked on his prior statements.

MMAFighting.com @MMAFighting



"I'm telling Tyson Fury, who I respect very much, if you really want to find out who the baddest man on the planet is, I will make that fight." Dana White doubles down on his offer for Tyson Fury to fight Jon Jones in the UFC

The UFC had made him an offer but he declined, clarifying that he would only face Jon Jones in a boxing match. If the two squared off in a cage fight, it would be no different than James Toney's bout against Randy Couture.

But if 'Bones', who isn't known for his boxing ability, stepped into the squared circle to fight Tyson Fury, it would be an even worse repeat of Conor McGregor's loss to Floyd Mayweather Jr.

#1 Dana White wants to promote Mark Zuckerberg vs. Elon Musk

Stephen Espinoza, the President of Showtime, recently hit back at Dana White's past claim that boxing's decline was due to its focus on gimmick fights, which he then claimed he didn't do. Given Dana White's previous stance, it's clear why Stephen Espinoza is now confused about his sudden change of heart.

XcellentMMA @XcellentMMA Dana White on why he's making Mark Zuckerberg vs Elon Musk

After Elon Musk took to Twitter to challenge Mark Zuckerberg to an MMA fight, the UFC president was quick to express an interest in organizing and promoting the fight. However, it's the most gimmicky of all gimmick fights given that neither Musk nor Zuckerberg are professional fighters.

In fact, they're the furthest thing from it. They're billionaire entrepeneurs in the technology industry, with no combat sports records to speak of. Stephen Espinoza rightfully called out Dana White's hypocrisy on the matter, but the UFC president is confident that it would be the biggest fight in history.

