What happened in the CM Punk vs. Mike Jackson UFC fight? Why was the result changed?

Former WWE superstar CM Punk's time in the UFC didn't exactly go according to plan. The highly popular pro-wrestling icon was dominated both times he competed in the UFC octagon.

However, one of Punk's UFC losses was later turned into a no-contest as his opponent Mike Jackson tested positive for tetrahydrocannabinol due to marijuana use. The UFC 225 bout was originally a unanimous decision win for Jackson.

According to a report by MMA Junkie, Mike Jackson was suspended for three months following his failed drug test. He tested positive on fight night.

Even though the decision to turn the fight into a no-contest was finalized in October 2018, the official change in the fight result only came into the public eye in July 2021.

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com @SeanRossSapp CM Punk's last UFC fight-- a loss over three years ago to Mike Jackson -- has been overturned to a no contest due to Jackson testing positive for weed.



THE STRAIGHT EDGE SOCIETY LIVES ON FOREVER CM Punk's last UFC fight-- a loss over three years ago to Mike Jackson -- has been overturned to a no contest due to Jackson testing positive for weed.THE STRAIGHT EDGE SOCIETY LIVES ON FOREVER

Before the event, the fighters participating in UFC 225 received a memo from the Illinois State Athletic Commission asking them to abstain from marijuana use owing to Illinois' strict no tolerance policy for psychedelic herbs.

UFC 225 also marked the former WWE superstar's last appearance on a fight card of the American mixed martial arts promotion. Punk also lost his promotional debut against Mickey Gall at UFC 203 via first-round submission due to a rear naked choke.

UFC President Dana White was not too happy with Jackson for toying with Punk for three rounds instead of finishing him. In the post-fight press conference at UFC 225, White stated that it would be Jackson's final fight in the UFC.

Watch Dana White talk about Jackson vs. Punk below:

Jackson has since got on White's good side and was last seen at UFC Fight Night 205. He is currently gearing up for his UFC Fight Night 212 bout against Pete Rodriguez scheduled for October 15 at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas.

Punk has since returned to his pro-wrestling roots and is currently signed to the All Elite Wrestling. He has also been a part of the commentary booth for Cage Fury Fighting Championship multiple times.

When Joe Rogan stated that CM Punk was untalented

During the 31st MMA Show edition of The Joe Rogan Experience, the UFC commentator gave his unfiltered opinion on what he thinks of CM Punk as a mixed martial artist.

The 55-year-old stated that CM Punk was athletically untalented. Rogan added that the way Punk moved and threw kicks during his fight with Mike Jackson was very stiff and awkward and did not deserve a spot on the pay-per-view card:

"He is a very nice guy and a hard worker, but he does not have athletic talent."

Watch the JRE clip below:

Continuing his unfiltered criticism, the UFC color commentator said that a lot of track and field athletes could be molded into better fighters than CM Punk is with just a few weeks of training:

"There is a lot of guys you could take out there that are track andfieldd guys or Football players and you could get them to fight better than him in a couple of weeks."

Poll : 0 votes