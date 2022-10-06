UFC welterweight Mike Jackson talks how he won Dana White over after CM Punk fight (Exclusive)

Mike Jackson was infamously thrashed by Dana White despite having beaten former WWE superstar Phillip 'CM Punk' Brooks at UFC 225.

White was underwhelmed by Jackson's performance and vowed that the media member-turned-professional fighter will never step foot in the octagon again. However, Jackson was given another opportunity to fight in the UFC earlier this year.

So what changed the UFC president's mind? Jackson didn't have a clear answer, but he implied that White may have understood that he shouldn't be compared to other fighters on the roster. During an exclusive interview with Andrew Whitelaw of Sportskeeda MMA, Jackson said:

"My s*** always works sometimes... I'm in a different space and people like to look at that. They compare me to basically like other fighters and you can't do that. I'm in my whole little category. So s*** just happens, man."

Mike Jackson reacts CM Punk win getting turned over into NC

Unfortunately, for Mike Jackson, the crowning moment of his career – a win over 'CM Punk' – was overturned into a no-contest after he tested positive for marijuana. Many believe the decision was nonsensical given that marijuana does nothing to help a fighter perform better, unlike other banned substances.

With that in mind, Jackson revealed that he merely laughs at the decision. He told Sportskeeda MMA:

"It makes no sense, right? We understand the whole process. The fact that this was... Well, all this happened after the fight. So it wasn't like this happened a while later. It was just like, no one talked about it. 'Cause again, it wasn't important."

'The Truth' scored his first official professional win last April against Dean Barry at UFC Fight Night 205. However, Jackson felt that he was robbed as the fight ended due to a disqualification.

Right now, though, Jackson is hoping that his next outing will yield a much better outcome than his first three outings. The 37-year-old Houston native will face fellow welterweight Pete Rodriguez at UFC Vegas 62 on October 15.

