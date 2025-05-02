When Joe Rogan heaped praise on Ryan Garcia's "nasty" left hook while reviewing Devin Haney fight

Joe Rogan once praised Ryan Garcia’s power while breaking down his performance against Devin Haney. 'KingRy' stands out as one of the most promising young stars in modern boxing, widely recognized for his lightning-fast hands and explosive punching power inside the squared circle.

In April 2024, Garcia turned heads by scoring three knockdowns and earning a majority decision win over Haney, only to have it overturned to a no-contest after testing positive for the banned performance-enhancing drug Ostarine.

During an August 2024 episode of The Joe Rogan Experience featuring American neuroscientist Andrew Huberman, the veteran UFC commentator highlighted Garcia’s exceptional skill set. He spoke highly of the former interim WBC lightweight champion’s blistering left hook and praised it as a devastating weapon that has consistently troubled opponents, including Haney:

"Ryan Garcia has this nasty left hook. It's a crazy left hook. It's so goddamn good, it's so much better than most people's that everybody who fights him doesn't understand what he can do until he does. Fast, powerful, distance management, angles that it comes from and it just hits you faster than you know it's supposed to get there. It's so much quicker and has so much pop on it. It's so dangerous."

He added:

"And like, he fought Devin Haney, who is one of the best pure boxers in the sport, he's so good, but he just didn't have the understanding yet that a guy can whip that left hook so fast and catch him and f**k him up from these weird angles."

Check out Joe Rogan's comments below (2:33:48):

'KingRy' was handed a one-year suspension after reaching a settlement with the New York State Athletic Commission (NYSAC). As part of the disciplinary action, he was also ordered to forfeit his reported $1.2 million fight purse and pay a $10,000 fine.

When Ryan Garcia threatened Joe Rogan over potential podcast appearance

Ryan Garcia has long expressed his eagerness to appear on Joe Rogan's renowned podcast, but despite his repeated interest, he has yet to secure a guest spot on the show.

Disappointed by the situation, 'KingRy' responded to one of Rogan’s Instagram posts in May 2024. After Rogan shared a clip of himself training kicks on a heavy bag, Garcia left a bold comment threatening to secure a spot on the podcast if he didn’t receive an invitation soon. He commented (now deleted):

"I would KO you so quick. But nice kicks, fam. I'll have mercy if you let me on the show."

