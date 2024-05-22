Ryan Garcia brings up JRE appearance while firing ominous warning Joe Rogan's way - "I would KO you so quick"

Ryan Garcia wants to be on the Joe Rogan Experience, and has made a bizarre attempt at securing a spot on the show. He recently commented on one of Joe Rogan's recent Instagram posts that saw the UFC commentator share a clip of him kicking a heavy bag.

Rogan captioned the post with a lengthy account of his triumphant recovery from a knee injury. This drew Garcia to the comment section of his post, who, instead of congratulating Rogan for being able to kick pain-free and admiring his skills, threatened Rogan about having him as a guest on his podcast.

Garcia jokingly wrote:

"I would Ko you so quick. But nice kicks fam. I'll have mercy if you let me on the show."

Rogan is well-known for his powerful kicks due to his taekwondo background, having even worked with professional fighters on their kicking technique. Garcia, meanwhile, is a boxer and is currently battling a performance-enhancing drug scandal over a positive test for ostarine.

However, Garcia has maintained his innocence, claiming to have been the victim of a contaminated supplement. He is awaiting the results of a B-sample that could clear him of any intentional wrongdoing.

JRE is one of the world's most-watched podcasts and the large platform for Garcia to explain his situation to the masses.

This isn't the first time Ryan Garcia has interacted with the MMA world

While Joe Rogan is no professional fighter, he is fundamentally linked to the MMA world as one of its most prominent commentators.

Ryan Garcia has recently found himself at odds with MMA, claiming that he could beat Sean O'Malley inside the octagon if given six months to train:

"I know if I put my mind to it and I train every day, and I have Nate helping me, even Alex Pereira, all of them, and I really locked in, he [Sean O'Malley] will not beat me."

Naturally, this drew a response from 'Sugar', who mocked Garcia for even thinking that he could step into the cage with six months of training and emerge victorious.