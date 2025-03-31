When Joe Rogan was "insulted" at his first-ever UFC gig by one of MMA's earliest superstars

Joe Rogan has long been beheld by many fight fans and experts alike as one of the most beloved personalities in the MMA community. His martial arts analysis, work as a UFC color commentator, and passion for the sport have often earned him respect. Nevertheless, a notable instance of Rogan supposedly being "insulted" came to the fore a few years ago.

On The Joe Rogan Experience (JRE) podcast back in June 2021, Rogan hosted UFC Hall of Famer and Pride FC veteran Don Frye. Speaking to the MMA legend on episode #112 of the JRE MMA Show, Rogan discussed various topics. Frye brought up their first encounter.

Recounting that he'd supposedly insulted Rogan when they were first introduced to one another, he stated:

"First and only time we met, I insulted you."

In response to Joe Rogan saying that he (Rogan) doesn't remember that, Frye said:

"Down there in Alabama ... Yeah [in the early days]. Number 12."

Rogan seemed to recall that UFC 12 was his first-ever UFC gig. Frye then explained:

"We were backstage, and they introduced us. And they said, 'You know who this guy is?' [I said], 'Yeah. He plays that real dumb guy on the news radio show.' I find out your character is really actually a part of who you are."

Joe Rogan chimed in and asserted that the character he portrayed was indeed very close to who he is in real life. For context, Rogan essayed the character of electrician/handyman Joe Garrelli on 'NewsRadio' -- an NBC sitcom. Frye then added:

"You're a smart bas**rd. I'm impressed."

Check out Joe Rogan and Don Frye's comments below:

Watch the podcast episode below (*comments at 0:18):

Joe Rogan on being associated with Dana White-led organization since UFC 12

Ahead of the landmark UFC 300 event in April 2024, Joe Rogan previewed the show alongside MMA great Daniel Cormier and play-by-play commentator Jon Anik. Rogan alluded to how his association with the UFC dated back to UFC 12: Judgment Day in February 1997.

Rogan worked as an onscreen personality-cum-interviewer in the UFC before eventually taking a break. He later returned and took up his long-term role as a UFC color commentator at UFC 37.5 in 2002.

Well, speaking to Anik and Cormier, Joe Rogan seemingly got teary-eyed while appearing to admire the tremendous growth that the sport of MMA and the UFC organization had witnessed over the years. Underscoring his excitement about the tricentennial UFC pay-per-view (PPV) card, Rogan, who's himself a longtime martial artist and a former Taekwondo athlete said:

"I couldn't sleep last night. I kept getting up in the middle of the night. I was like, 'It's happening! It's just hours away.' I'm so fired up. I mean, I've been here since UFC 12. So just the fact that it became the sport that it is today is beyond my wildest imagination. And to be here for this card, with you guys, for UFC 300; I'm just blown away."

Check out Joe Rogan's comments below:

