When Joe Rogan and Jamahal Hill were caught off guard by Islam Makhachev's dominant title performance

Joe Rogan and Jamahal Hill once admitted to being caught off guard by Islam Makhachev's dominant title performance to capture the UFC lightweight championship. They highlighted the narratives ahead of the bout and noted that the Dagestani proved all the doubters wrong.

Makhachev earned a dominant second-round submission win over Charles Oliveira in the main event of UFC 280 to win the vacant lightweight championship. Oliveira was recognized by the MMA community as the champion despite being stripped of the title following his weight miss for his title defense against Justin Gaethje.

YouTube channel Stoic JRE uploaded a clip from Hill's past appearance in which he and Rogan recapped what transpired during the Oliveira vs. Makhachev bout. The UFC commentator mentioned that he believed it would be a much closer bout and was shocked that the Dagestani dropped 'Do Bronx':

"I thought it was gonna be a tough fight... [Makhachev] hurt [Oliveira] on the feet."

Hill chimed in and mentioned that he was also surprised that Makhachev was able to dominate Oliveira at his own game:

"I thought it was gonna be a tough fight too... [Makhachev] beat [Oliveira] standing and then followed him to where everybody thought he would be safe at. I seen a clip of that choke that he did. I know how that choke was so tight cause most people finish their head and arm triangle, they go into the [bicep], he went up higher."

Check out the full clip featuring Joe Rogan and Jamahal Hill's comments regarding Islam Makhachev below:

Joe Rogan praises Islam Makhachev's strength

Joe Rogan also heaped praise on Islam Makhachev's strength when applying submissions as it has become an asset for him in his bouts.

During the aforementioned clip, Rogan highlighted what Makhachev has done in past bouts and mentioned that his grip strength has made it very difficult for his opponents to escape his submissions:

"I think [Makhachev's] squeeze is just phenomenal. If you see the way he tapped Drew Dober too, the same sort of situation. He gets guys on the ground and I just think it's a next-level power and squeeze. Some dude just have next level squeeze and next-level grappling power and he's developed that his whole life."

Check out Islam Makhachev celebrating his lightweight title win at UFC 280 below:

