  • When Joe Rogan lauded 'The Hurt Locker' starring Jeremy Renner for its realism

By Jake Foley
Modified Apr 30, 2025 22:27 GMT
UFC 290: Volkanovski v Rodriguez - Source: Getty
Joe Rogan hosted Mark Boan on his podcast in 2022 [Image courtesy: Getty Images]

Joe Rogan once praised Mark Boal for his usage of juxtaposition in the movie 'The Hurt Locker.'

In 2008, director Kathryn Bigelow and screenwriter Mark Boal released 'The Hurt Locker,' starring Jeremy Renner in a war-action film about a change in leadership in a high-class military unit.

Boal, who also contributed to 'Zero Dark Thirty,' received praise from Rogan during his appearance on The Joe Rogan Experience in December 2022. Rogan said:

"You nailed it because in the context of the movie, you see that this guy is, I mean, every time he's defusing a bomb, this could be it. He's over there in this chaos-ridden war zone, and then he comes back and he's wandering through a supermarket aisle, it was perfect. It was the perfect juxtaposition, and you do relate to it because I think all of us are aware that you kind of get accustomed to whatever you're around."
Rogan followed up:

"You get accustomed to chaotic home life or peaceful home life. A very busy workplace where people are yelling at each other and everything's constantly moving fast or boring, droning cubicle life. People understand that there's like certain ways of living and existing that you can get accustomed to, and they kind of make sense when you've adjusted and adapted to them. To have such a clear difference between being in a war zone and being in a war zone, it was perfect."
Check out Joe Rogan's comments starting below (6:00):

youtube-cover
Jeremy Renner talks to Joe Rogan about suffering, creating love

Jeremy Renner, who has starred in many movies, including 'The Hurt Locker,' recently appeared on The Joe Rogan Experience. Renner had this to say about mental health and the connection between love and suffering:

"I've been there, Jesus. Look, I think people need to suffer. It's an actual requirement of life. It's the fiber - the DNA - of love! Real love and true love, in perpetuity, can't exist without suffering. It's impossible. You have to have suffering. And suffering doesn't have to be looked at as a negative thing. It could be looked at as a beautiful thing. It's what real love comes out of."
Renner, aged 54, has also been featured in 'Mayor of Kingstown,' 'The Avengers,' 'The Bourne Legacy,' and more. Renner released a memoir called 'My Next Breath,' breaking down his terrifying near-death experience with a snowplow.

Check out Jeremy Renner's comments while speaking to Joe Rogan below:

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

