When Joe Rogan overlooked Jon Jones, crowning Tom Aspinall as true generational heavyweight

UFC commentator Joe Rogan once ignored Jon Jones and lauded Tom Aspinall for his all-round prowess, while labeling him as the future heavyweight great.
Aspinall won the interim heavyweight championship against Sergei Pavlovich at UFC 295 and defended his crown at UFC 304 against Curtis Blaydes. Aspinall is now waiting for a title unification fight against heavyweight king, Jon Jones.
Rogan was joined by Dwayne Johnson on episode #2063 of his podcast, The Joe Rogan Experience. When 'The Rock' asked him about the next big heavyweight star, Rogan said:
"Tom Aspinall, the guy who just won the interim title, he's phenomenal and he is again the next advancement of the evolution of the sport. He can do everything, that guy's got elite jiu-jitsu, he's got elite takedowns, his striking is outstanding. I mean he knocked out Sergey, who's the scariest striker in all of MMA and he knocked him out in the first round and the way he did it was just picture perfect and he did it with a f*cked up back."
Check out Joe Rogan's comments below (2:28:53):
When Joe Rogan shared his thoughts on a perfect MMA fight
Joe Rogan has been working with the UFC for more than two decades and has witnessed the ups and downs of the sport. Rogan was recently joined by former UFC featherweight champion Ilia Topuria on his podcast.
During the conversation, Rogan expressed his interest in seeing UFC fights in open space. The 57-year-old also asserted that if a round ends on the ground, the next one should begin from the same place. He said:
"I think the cage is an unnecessary element in fighting...I think they should be in like a basketball court...I also think at the end of a round like say if you got a guy mounted at the end of the round you start the next round mounted on him.''
Check out Joe Rogan's comments below (24:28):