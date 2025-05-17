When Joe Rogan overlooked Jon Jones, crowning Tom Aspinall as true generational heavyweight

UFC commentator Joe Rogan once ignored Jon Jones and lauded Tom Aspinall for his all-round prowess, while labeling him as the future heavyweight great.

Ad

Aspinall won the interim heavyweight championship against Sergei Pavlovich at UFC 295 and defended his crown at UFC 304 against Curtis Blaydes. Aspinall is now waiting for a title unification fight against heavyweight king, Jon Jones.

Rogan was joined by Dwayne Johnson on episode #2063 of his podcast, The Joe Rogan Experience. When 'The Rock' asked him about the next big heavyweight star, Rogan said:

"Tom Aspinall, the guy who just won the interim title, he's phenomenal and he is again the next advancement of the evolution of the sport. He can do everything, that guy's got elite jiu-jitsu, he's got elite takedowns, his striking is outstanding. I mean he knocked out Sergey, who's the scariest striker in all of MMA and he knocked him out in the first round and the way he did it was just picture perfect and he did it with a f*cked up back."

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Check out Joe Rogan's comments below (2:28:53):

Ad

When Joe Rogan shared his thoughts on a perfect MMA fight

Joe Rogan has been working with the UFC for more than two decades and has witnessed the ups and downs of the sport. Rogan was recently joined by former UFC featherweight champion Ilia Topuria on his podcast.

During the conversation, Rogan expressed his interest in seeing UFC fights in open space. The 57-year-old also asserted that if a round ends on the ground, the next one should begin from the same place. He said:

Ad

"I think the cage is an unnecessary element in fighting...I think they should be in like a basketball court...I also think at the end of a round like say if you got a guy mounted at the end of the round you start the next round mounted on him.''

Check out Joe Rogan's comments below (24:28):

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Dabeer Shah A B. Tech in electrical engineering, Dabeer began his professional career in 2022 with Vairuhl LLC. Dabeer turned into an MMA fan after watching Nick Diaz’s one-round barnburner with Paul Daley in Strikeforce in 2011. His favorite fighter is Tony Ferguson, whom Dabeer loves for his skills and personality. However, ‘El Cucuy’ does not figure in his top-five MMA fighters of all time, with Jon Jones, Demetrious Johnson, Georges St-Pierre, Anderson Silva, and Khabib Nurmagomedov making that list.

Dabeer is of the opinion that MMA has supplanted boxing as the world’s premier combat sport, though he feels that UFC fighters in general are underpaid. This diehard MMA fan also believes that titles should not change hands by disqualification.

Someone who keeps himself immersed in the sport at all times, Dabeer likes to use his knowledge and writing skills to create accurate and relevant information that provides value to the readers. His hobbies are playing football and reading books. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.