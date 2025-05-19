When Joe Rogan questioned why rich and powerful children tend to turn into "psychopaths" as adults

Two years ago, Joe Rogan appeared on an episode of the FLAGRANT podcast, where he shared his thoughts on the psychological development of children raised in wealthy, powerful families. In particular, he speculated on the reason such children tend to develop behavioural problems upon reaching adulthood.

Ad

In particular, Rogan brought up the sons of late Iraqi president Saddam Hussein. Referring to Saddam's eldest son, Uday, who is reported to have engaged in numerous human rights violations and depravity, the UFC commentator said:

"Hey, what is it about people that were born in it, right? Like prince's. Why do so many of them become, like, psychopaths throughout history? A lot of like Saddam Hussein's sons were some of the most evil people that have ever lived."

Ad

Trending

Rogan added:

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

"They would do horrific sh*t. There's stories of them kidnapping women on their wedding day, like going to them and taking them from their husband, r*ping them and feeding them to their dogs."

Check out Joe Rogan's comments below (49:08):

Ad

It is an interesting observation from Rogan, but the longtime UFC commentator is no stranger to public figures who behave in controversial ways. Two of the highest-profile fighters in UFC history are Jon Jones and Conor McGregor, both of whom have been linked to reprehensible behavior at various points.

Neither man, though, was born into wealth. They are self-made, but are wildly controversial figures in the sport of MMA, with Rogan having even featured Jones on episode #880 of his podcast.

Ad

Joe Rogan is close friends with world's wealthiest man

While Joe Rogan's comments about a trend in the psychology of those born in powerful and wealthy families are reasonable, he is also good friends with Elon Musk, the world's wealthiest man. Not only is the latter the wealthiest man in the world, but he is also among the most powerful.

Check out Joe Rogan interviewing Elon Musk below:

Ad

Rogan has praised the Tesla CEO repeatedly, even hosting him on various episodes of his podcast, with one installment going viral after Musk was filmed smoking marijuana with him.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ricardo Viagem Ricardo has been an MMA writer at Sportskeeda for the past 2 years, having previously worked for The Sportster. In his time at Sportskeeda, the kickboxing and Brazilian jiu-jitsu practitioner has penned over 2000 articles, including five exclusive pieces, and raked in more than 4 million views. He holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Economics.



Ricardo’s earliest memory of becoming an MMA fan dates back to 2009 when Lyoto Machida defeated Rashad Evans in the headlining bout of UFC 98. His Mt. Rushmore of MMA fighters includes Georges St-Pierre, Jon Jones, Fedor Emelianenko, Anderson Silva, and Alexander Volkanovski.



Ricardo aspires to be at the forefront of covering MMA soon by becoming a part of discussion panels that conduct pre-fight predictions, post-fight breakdowns, and fantasy fight breakdowns. His articles are supported by extensive research and double checking of information via multiple sources.



Beyond work, Ricardo likes to write and draw. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.