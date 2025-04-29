When Joe Rogan recalled taking a selfie with female elk while discussing their comfort levels around humans: "It's wild"

Back on episode #2213 of The Joe Rogan Experience, the popular podcaster welcomed wildlife biologist Diane K. Boyd, with whom he discussed his firsthand experience interacting with female elk. Among Rogan's greatest passions is hunting, and he has a particular taste for elk meat.

However, he details a situation involving a female elk that exhibited no fear of humans because the specific area it inhabited had no hunting, which is what elk seek out to avoid wolves. Rogan even managed to snap a selfie with the elk in question, which he may or may not have shared on Instagram.

"We did see a lot of elk, and a bunch of bison, and the elk was strange because, I'm sure you know this, but for people at home, elk understand that wolves don't come to these community centers, these areas where there's vending machines and buildings. So, the elk are all over the place out there. I don't know if I put it on Instagram, I think I took a selfie with a cow elk that was 40 feet from me, just lying there, and she wasn't worried about me at all."

The longtime UFC commentator found the entire situation so astonishing that he even recounted it to his children.

"I was trying to tell my kids, I was like, 'This never happens. This is weird.' It's weird that they've become so habitualized to being around cars and people. It's safe when you're around these people, so they just hang out there."

Check out Joe Rogan detailing his bizarre elk encounter (34:05):

Among the other animals he encountered were bison. However, bison tend to be more dangerous and aggressive, which a seasoned hunter like Rogan is very much aware of.

Joe Rogan has had more than one curious encounter with wildlife

On episode #2098 of the JRE podcast, Joe Rogan spoke to fellow stand-up comedians Shane Gillis and Matt McCusker about crossing paths with two black bears. According to Rogan, he was hunting in Alberta, Canada, and witnessed a fight between two male black bears.

"I watched these two dudes go at it, just [bear noises]. Just go at it, like 30 yards away from me. I'm like, it was wild. It's wild."

Check out Joe Rogan recounting his black bear encounter (1:40:32):

Hunting, especially with a compound bow, is one of Rogan's favorite pastimes. He even engaged Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg in a conversation about hunting when the latter claimed to himself be interested in hunting, but could not reference the manufacturer of the bow he used.

