When Joe Rogan's podcast guest revealed how Justin Gaethje threatened to beat him up after an online tirade sparked by a Paddy Pimblett fight

Joe Rogan is known for weighing in on various topics on his immensely popular podcast, The Joe Rogan Experience. The UFC commentator once hosted Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy, who shared a story of Justin Gaethje threatening to beat him up over a Paddy Pimblett fight.

Speaking on episode #1920 of JRE, Rogan's guest discussed the story, stating:

"Justin Gaethje, he threatened to beat me up... After the fight, Paddy in the ring - Fight of the Night, he said Fight of the Night - the third round, they didn't throw a punch. It wasn't Fight of the Night, but he's talking Fight of the Night. Paddy's our guy so we're saying Fight of the Night, Fight of the Night. He got mad at us. He's like, 'you're trying to steal money from the actual fighters who won Fight of the Night'."

Portnoy continued:

"Like, no we didn't. He said embarrassing, something we got to be better, we don't stand for this. People in the comments littered. He was out with like a third world dictator so I hit him back with that. We just said Paddy was Fight of the Night, you were out with the Chechnyan dictator who's one of the worst guys on the planet. One thing led to another, he threatened to beat me up."

Check out Dave Portnoy's comments on Justin Gaethje below:

Portnoy added that Gaethje denied spending time with Ramzan Kadryov, requesting for him to find a picture of the two together. The Barstool founder claimed that there are photos of the No. 3-ranked lightweight at the Chechen leader's son's birthday party.

Joe Rogan labels himself as an early conspiracy theorist

Joe Rogan recently hosted Ian Carroll on episode #2284 of JRE, bragging about being a conspiracy theorist much earlier than most people. After his guest claimed conspiracy theories were problematic 10 years ago, the UFC commentator stated:

"Tell me about it. I was a conspiracy theorist way back in the day when you were a f**king nut. I was arguing with people about the moon landing on the radio before the f**king - before there was any podcasts... Dude, I think even in the 60s, [the media] were compromised. The big one is [Bob] Woodward with the Watergate story."

Check out Joe Rogan's comments on being a conspiracy theorist below (0:36):

Rogan added that actor Bill Murray claimed Woodward's book, Wired, which was about John Belushi, was exaggerated and fake. He noted that the Hollywood star believed Richard Nixon was framed due to the author also being at the center of breaking the Watergate scandal.

