When Joe Rogan shared honest take on major criticism about Khabib Nurmagomedov's retirement: "They also want to see you hurt"

Joe Rogan once shared his thoughts on former UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov's retirement from the sport. With a professional record of 29-0, 'The Eagle' is widely regarded as one of the greatest fighters of all time.
Throughout his career, Khabib was trained by his father, Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov. Unfortunately, after he passed away in 2020 due to COVID-19 complications, the Russian UFC champion decided to retire.
Nurmagomedov's last fight was against Justin Gaethje at UFC 254. After securing a win, he revealed that his mother wanted him to retire after his dad's passing.
On a previous episode of The Joe Rogan Experience, Rogan weighed in on the former UFC champion's early retirement and the criticism from fans.
"You can't say Khabib is not great. That's crazy talk. 29-0, stormed through the division. They also want to see you hurt after it's over so that they don't feel bad that they didn't live this life of glory that you led."
He added:
"That's just the haters. He beat everybody that was there, and he did what he said he was gonna do. After his father died, he told his mother, 'one more fight,' beats Justin Gaethje, and that's a wrap."
Check out Joe Rogan's comments below:
When Joe Rogan reminisced on Khabib Nurmagomedov's weigh-in speech against Conor McGregor
Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor share one of the most hostile rivalries in the UFC The bad blood between the two exploded at UFC 229 when Nurmagomedov, after submitting the Irishman, jumped to attack the Irishman's then-teammate, Dillon Danis.
During the weigh-ins at UFC 229, 'The Eagle' was booed by fans of 'The Notorious.' Regarding the build-up to this fight, Rogan had this to say on JRE.
"When he fought Conor McGregor, they were booing him at the weigh-in. When I'm talking to him, they're all booing, they're all Conor McGregor fans, they flew in from Ireland. This is a big fight. He's like. 'I'm gonna smash your boy.' He was on top of him, pounding him going, 'let's talk now.' Beating the f*** out of him. He used that as fuel."
Check out Rogan's comments below (0:29):