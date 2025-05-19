When Joe Rogan slammed journalist for accusing Julianna Peña of fat-shaming Ronda Rousey

Joe Rogan once came to Julianna Peña's defense amid the backlash she received for making controversial comments.

In 2016, when Peña was at the peak of her career, she made remarks about the former UFC women's bantamweight champion, Ronda Rousey, that many interpreted as fat-shaming, directed at a veteran like Rousey from an up-and-coming fighter, 'The Venezuelan Vixen'.

The comments from Peña read:

"She’s like the emperor and no clothes. She’s broken a little bit. I just think no one really cares about Ronda Rousey and her fat arms anymore. But I guess some people do." [h/t: MMA Junkie]

Rogan, who often discusses trending topics, immediately shared his thoughts on Peña's comments in an episode of his podcast aired years ago. While critiquing the mainstream media's assessments, the UFC color commentator expressed his views, saying:

"The article that I read was talking about the fat shaming. That women should never fat shame each others. Women fighters shouldn't fat shame like listen it's called talking sh*t. You can't stop them from talking sh*t by putting in this new category called fat shaming. That is the most mild form of mockery ever."

Check out Joe Rogan's comments below (2:02):

When Joe Rogan critiqued Amanda Nunes' performance against Julianna Peña at UFC 269

In the co-main event of UFC 269, Julianna Peña scored one of the biggest wins of her career, defeating Amanda Nunes, who was on an impressive run of 12 consecutive wins. 'The Venezuelan Vixen' submitted Nunes and secured the UFC women's bantamweight championship.

Soon after, Joe Rogan shared his thoughts on the outcome. Analyzing Nunes' performance, Rogan said:

"She was like, trying to take her out quick, and then when Julianna was still there, you could tell she [Nunes] was f**king tired. For you to be a world champion in two divisions and universally recognized as the greatest woman fighter of all time, which Amanda is, it's [inexcusable] to be that tired in the second round."

He added:

"Just standing in front of her, just swinging in front of her, no movement side-to-side. Standing right in front of her like you're watching a regional fight."

Check out Joe Rogan's comments below (2:08):

